Instagram's new 'Your Algorithm' tool lets users personalise Reels feed

Instagram has added a new 'Your Algorithm' tool that lets users review their top interests, adjust topics they want more or less of and personalise their Reels feed in real time

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 2:46 PM IST
Instagram is introducing a new feature that gives users more control over the Reels suggestions in their feed. According to Instagram’s blog, the tool is called “Your Algorithm,” which lets users see what topics influence their recommendations and adjust them based on what they actually want to watch. Instagram said that the goal is to make the Reels experience feel more personal as users’ interests change over time. The feature is available in the US and will roll out globally in English soon.

Instagram’s ‘Your Algorithm’: What’s it

According to the blog, the feature appears directly inside the Reels tab. When watching a Reel, users will notice a small icon in the top-right corner that looks like two lines with hearts. Tapping this opens the new Your Algorithm panel. At the top, Instagram shows a short description of what it believes your top interests are, based on recent activity and AI-generated insights.
 
The Instagram blog also mentioned that the summary might include categories such as creativity, sports, fashion, food, or whatever content users interacted with the most. If the user wants, they can share this summary as a Story, similar to how people share Spotify Wrapped results.
  Below the summary is the main control section. Here, Instagram displays the topics it believes users are interested in. Users can choose the topics they want to see more of or mark the ones they prefer to see less often. Reels suggestions will update based on these selections. If a topic users care about does not appear in the list, they can type it in and add it manually. This gives users more precise control over their feed instead of depending only on broad categories.  ALSO READ: Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 15 5G in India soon: Expected specs and more
  Instagram said this tool is the first step in giving users clearer control over how their feed works. For now, Your Algorithm only affects the Reels tab, but the company is planning to bring this feature to the Explore tab and other areas of the app in the future. The idea is to help people shape their overall Instagram experience instead of relying completely on automated recommendations.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :InstagramSocial media apps

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

