Instagram's new 'Your Algorithm' tool lets users personalise Reels feed

Instagram is introducing a new feature that gives users more control over the Reels suggestions in their feed. According to Instagram’s blog, the tool is called “Your Algorithm,” which lets users see what topics influence their recommendations and adjust them based on what they actually want to watch. Instagram said that the goal is to make the Reels experience feel more personal as users’ interests change over time. The feature is available in the US and will roll out globally in English soon.

According to the blog, the feature appears directly inside the Reels tab. When watching a Reel, users will notice a small icon in the top-right corner that looks like two lines with hearts. Tapping this opens the new Your Algorithm panel. At the top, Instagram shows a short description of what it believes your top interests are, based on recent activity and AI-generated insights.

The Instagram blog also mentioned that the summary might include categories such as creativity, sports, fashion, food, or whatever content users interacted with the most. If the user wants, they can share this summary as a Story, similar to how people share Spotify Wrapped results. Below the summary is the main control section. Here, Instagram displays the topics it believes users are interested in. Users can choose the topics they want to see more of or mark the ones they prefer to see less often. Reels suggestions will update based on these selections. If a topic users care about does not appear in the list, they can type it in and add it manually. This gives users more precise control over their feed instead of depending only on broad categories.