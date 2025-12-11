Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 15 5G in India soon: Expected specs and more

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 15 series is set to launch in India soon. The company has shared a teaser video for the Redmi Note 15 5G 108 MasterPixel Edition on X (formerly Twitter), which is expected to serve as the base model in the lineup. While Xiaomi has not provided a launch date, a report by Mint suggests that the Redmi Note 15 5G 108 MasterPixel Edition may arrive in early January 2026, with the Pro and Pro Plus variants to follow at a later stage.
Xiaomi has yet to reveal detailed hardware specifications for the upcoming device, apart from confirming that the Redmi Note 15 5G 108 MasterPixel Edition will feature a 108MP primary rear camera. ALSO READ: Google's Pixel 10a may closely mirror Pixel 9a's hardware: What to expect
Redmi Note 15 5G: What to expect
Redmi Note 15 is expected to feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display of Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of imaging, the smartphone is anticipated to feature a 108MP main camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the front may house a 20MP camera for selfies, video calls and other tasks.
Powering the device could be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip. The handset is also expected to include a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. On the software front, the Redmi Note 15 is likely to run Android 16-based HyperOS straight out of the box.
The Redmi Note 15 was introduced earlier this year in China with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. However, the Mint report indicates that the Indian variant may receive an upgraded IP68 rating, offering stronger protection against water ingress.
Redmi Note 15 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
- Rear cameras: 108MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 20MP
- Battery: 5520mAh
- Charging: 45W wired
- OS: Android 16-based HyperOS
- Protection: IP68