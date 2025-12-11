Home / Technology / Tech News / Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 15 5G in India soon: Expected specs and more

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 15 5G in India soon: Expected specs and more

Redmi Note 15 5G 108 MasterPixel Edition is expected to launch in January 2026, with Redmi Note 15 Pro and Pro Plus model following later

Redmi Note 15 5G 108 MasterPixel Edition launching soon
Redmi Note 15 5G 108 MasterPixel Edition launching soon
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 12:35 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 15 series is set to launch in India soon. The company has shared a teaser video for the Redmi Note 15 5G 108 MasterPixel Edition on X (formerly Twitter), which is expected to serve as the base model in the lineup. While Xiaomi has not provided a launch date, a report by Mint suggests that the Redmi Note 15 5G 108 MasterPixel Edition may arrive in early January 2026, with the Pro and Pro Plus variants to follow at a later stage.
 
Xiaomi has yet to reveal detailed hardware specifications for the upcoming device, apart from confirming that the Redmi Note 15 5G 108 MasterPixel Edition will feature a 108MP primary rear camera.  ALSO READ: Google's Pixel 10a may closely mirror Pixel 9a's hardware: What to expect

Redmi Note 15 5G: What to expect

Redmi Note 15 is expected to feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display of Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of imaging, the smartphone is anticipated to feature a 108MP main camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the front may house a 20MP camera for selfies, video calls and other tasks.
 
Powering the device could be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip. The handset is also expected to include a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. On the software front, the Redmi Note 15 is likely to run Android 16-based HyperOS straight out of the box.
  The Redmi Note 15 was introduced earlier this year in China with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. However, the Mint report indicates that the Indian variant may receive an upgraded IP68 rating, offering stronger protection against water ingress.

Redmi Note 15 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
  • Rear cameras: 108MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 20MP
  • Battery: 5520mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired
  • OS: Android 16-based HyperOS
  • Protection: IP68

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google Chrome on iPhone, iPad gets Gemini or page summaries, FAQs: Report

Microsoft deepening its commitment to India's AI ecosystem: Satya Nadella

Apple Glasses may debut in 2026 with AI, Siri upgrades: What to expect

Now you can edit with Adobe Photoshop, Express, Acrobat inside ChatGPT

Google's Pixel 10a may closely mirror Pixel 9a's hardware: What to expect

Topics :XiaomiRedmiChinese smartphones

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story