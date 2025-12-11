Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 15 5G in India soon: Expected specs and more

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 15 series is set to launch in India soon. The company has shared a teaser video for the Redmi Note 15 5G 108 MasterPixel Edition on X (formerly Twitter), which is expected to serve as the base model in the lineup. While Xiaomi has not provided a launch date, a report by Mint suggests that the Redmi Note 15 5G 108 MasterPixel Edition may arrive in early January 2026, with the Pro and Pro Plus variants to follow at a later stage.

Xiaomi has yet to reveal detailed hardware specifications for the upcoming device, apart from confirming that the Redmi Note 15 5G 108 MasterPixel Edition will feature a 108MP primary rear camera.

Redmi Note 15 5G: What to expect Redmi Note 15 is expected to feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display of Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of imaging, the smartphone is anticipated to feature a 108MP main camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the front may house a 20MP camera for selfies, video calls and other tasks. Powering the device could be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip. The handset is also expected to include a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. On the software front, the Redmi Note 15 is likely to run Android 16-based HyperOS straight out of the box.