Home / Technology / Tech News / Intel discloses $7 billion operating loss in 2023 for chip-making unit

Intel discloses $7 billion operating loss in 2023 for chip-making unit

Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said 2024 would be the year of worst operating losses for the company's chipmaking business and that it expects to break even on an operating basis by about 2027

Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 12:13 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Intel on Tuesday disclosed deepening operating losses for its foundry business, a blow to the chipmaker as it tries to regain a technology lead it lost in recent years to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Intel said the manufacturing unit had $7 billion in operating losses for 2023, a steeper loss than the $5.2 billion in operating losses the year before. The unit had revenue of $18.9 billion for 2023, down 31% from $27.49 billion the year before.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Intel shares were down 4.3% after the documents were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

During a presentation for investors, Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said 2024 would be the year of worst operating losses for the company's chipmaking business and that it expects to break even on an operating basis by about 2027.

Gelsinger said the foundry business was weighed down by bad decisions, including one year ago against using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) machines from Dutch firm ASML. While those machines can cost more than $150 million, they are more cost-effective than earlier chip making tools.

Partially as a result of the missteps, Intel has outsourced about 30% of the total number of wafers to external contract manufacturers such as TSMC, Gelsinger said. It aims to bring that number down to roughly 20%.

Intel has now switched over to using EUV tools, which will cover more and more production needs as older machines are phased out.

"In the post EUV era, we see that we're very competitive now on price, performance (and) back to leadership," Gelsinger said.

"And in the pre-EUV era we carried a lot of costs and (were) uncompetitive."

Intel plans to spend $100 billion on building or expanding chip factories in four U.S. states. Its business turnaround plan depends on persuading outside companies to use its manufacturing services.

As part of that plan, Intel told investors it would start reporting the results of its manufacturing operations as a standalone unit. The company has been investing heavily to catch up to its primary chipmaking rivals, TSMC and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Where to watch livestream and what to expect

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Know India pricing, availability info, and more

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: What to expect from upcoming premium smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Know everything about Galaxy AI features here

Galaxy Book 4 series: Samsung unveils Intel Core Ultra chip-powered laptops

iOS 17.5: What's new coming to Apple iPhones with upcoming software update

Motorola Edge 50 Pro India launch at 12 pm: Where to watch, what to expect

Envy x360 14: HP launches AI laptop with dedicated Microsoft Copilot button

Scathing federal report rips Microsoft for shoddy security, insincerity

Amazon offers free credits for startups to use AI models like Anthropic

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IntelsemiconductorIntel Corp

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story