iOS 18.4: How to enable Apple Intelligence on eligible iPhones in India

With the release of iOS 18.4 , Apple has introduced its Intelligence features to eligible iPhones in India. These include AI-powered Writing Tools, the Image Playground tool for image generation, the ability to create custom emojis with Genmoji, Visual Intelligence, and an enhanced Siri interface.

Initially, Apple rolled out these AI-powered features in select regions with limited language support. However, the latest update expands language compatibility, including localised English (India). This allows users in India with an eligible iPhone model to access these advanced capabilities.

Here is how you can enable Apple Intelligence on your iPhone:

iOS 18.4: How to update and enable Apple Intelligence

Go to Settings.

Tap on General and navigate to the Software Update section.

If the iOS 18.4 update is available, your iPhone will display the option to Download and Install. Tap on it to begin the process.

Once the download is complete, you will have the option to update immediately, install later, or select “Remind Me Later.”

Tap on Install to update immediately or choose another option according to your preference.

If prompted, enter your passcode to proceed.

Once your iPhone is updated, go to Settings and tap on “Apple Intelligence & Siri” option.

Make sure that the toggle against “Apple Intelligence” is enabled.

The Apple Intelligence toggle is usually enabled by default after upgrading to iOS 18.4, and you will be notified that the features are now available on your device. You can tap on the notification to review all the new intelligence features. It will also prompt you to select the types of notifications Apple Intelligence should summarise, with the option to disable the feature if preferred.

Some Apple Intelligence features, such as Image Playground, require additional content downloads. When you open the Image Playground app for the first time, the required content will download automatically, after which the image generation tool will be accessible.

Apple Intelligence: Eligible iPhones

The iOS 18.4 update is available on all iPhones that support iOS 18. However, Apple Intelligence features are only supported on the following models:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple Intelligence: Features available in India