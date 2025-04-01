Microsoft brings Copilot Plus features to eligible AMD, Intel-powered PCs

Microsoft Windows is rolling out exclusive Copilot Plus PC features like Live Captions, Cocreator, Restyle Image and Image Creator across all Copilot Plus PCs powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 series, Intel Core Ultra 200V processors. Notably, these were already available on the Copilot Plus PC powered by the Qualcomm chips.

The US technology company has also announced that it is introducing unique Voice Access capabilities for Copilot Plus PCs on Snapdragon X Series-powered devices and it will eventually roll out to other processors later this year.

Copilot Plus PC features: What is new

Live Captions: Live Captions is now accessible on Copilot Plus PCs equipped with AMD and Intel processors, bringing real-time English translations for audio and video content—whether it’s during video calls, podcasts, or media playback. Originally introduced on Snapdragon X Series Copilot Plus devices, the feature is also expanding to support Simplified Chinese, with availability for AMD and Intel machines expected shortly.

Cocreator in Paint: Now available on Copilot+ PCs powered by AMD and Intel, Cocreator is designed to make digital art and image editing more accessible and user-friendly. This feature allows users to blend text prompts with freehand sketches, offering a powerful way to create detailed visuals, custom designs, or even polished, professional artwork. Whether you’re experimenting creatively or seeking advanced tools, Cocreator turns the classic Paint app into a dynamic space for artistic expression.

Restyle Image and Image Creator in Photos: Restyle Image allows you to transform photos into stunning artistic interpretations, such as oil paintings, sketches or modern art styles, with just a few clicks. Meanwhile, Image Creator lets you bring written ideas to life by creating visuals based on detailed prompts, making it perfect for crafting personalised artwork, marketing materials or even story-telling illustrations. Whether you’re a casual user or a professional, these tools offer unparalleled creative freedom and are designed to help you explore your creativity with ease. To access these features, ensure that Microsoft Paint and Photos applications are updated to the latest versions available in the Microsoft Store.

Voice Access: This update enables users of Voice Access on Snapdragon X Series Copilot Plus PCs to interact with their devices using more natural and flexible language. This improvement aims to simplify the process by reducing the need to memorise complex commands and syntax previously required for voice access. Later this year, support will expand to include AMD- and Intel-powered devices. Additionally, this will be the first Voice Access update to utilise the NPU capabilities on Copilot+ PCs.

Availability

Several new features for Copilot+ PCs are being introduced through the March 2025 Windows non-security preview update, which requires the prior installation of the November 2024 non-security preview update. These enhancements are part of a gradual roll out and will become available to users over the coming weeks through Microsoft’s controlled feature roll out (CFR) system.

To receive the updates early, eligible Copilot+ PC users can enable the “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” option under Settings > Windows Update and then check for updates to install the March preview release.