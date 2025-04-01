Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launching on Flipkart tomorrow: What to expect

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola is set to launch the Edge 60 Fusion smartphone in India on April 2, at 12PM. The company said that the smartphone will launch on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key features and details of the smartphone, including chipset, display, camera, and more.

The upcoming Edge 60 Fusion smartphone is the first in the company’s 2025 line up of Edge-series devices.

ALSO READ | Corning's Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection to debut on Motorola phone soon

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: What to expect

Motorola has officially announced that the Edge 60 Fusion will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device will also support microSD expansion of up to 1TB. On the software side, the smartphone will run on Hello UI, based on Android 15, straight out of the box. It will feature AI-driven tools such as "Catch Me Up" for notification summaries, along with text transcription, translation, and summarisation capabilities. In addition to Motorola’s built-in AI features, the phone will also integrate Google’s AI tools, including “Circle to Search” and “AI Magic Eraser” in Google Photos.

ALSO READ | iOS 18.4: How to enable Apple Intelligence on eligible iPhones in India The Edge 60 Fusion will sport a 6.7-inch curved display with Pantone validation, 1.5K resolution, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits. Its camera set-up will include a 50-megapixel (Sony LYT 700C) primary sensor, accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with macro capabilities. On the front, users will find a 32-megapixel selfie camera that supports 4K video recording.

The device will be equipped with a 5,500mAh battery, supporting 68W wired fast charging. Moreover, Motorola has confirmed that the smartphone will be rated IP68/69 for dust and water resistance.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Specifications