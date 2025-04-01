POCO C71 to launch in India on April 4, Flipkart listing reveals key specs

POCO C71 will debut in the Indian markets on April 4. A Flipkart microsite of the POCO C71 has revealed a bunch of key details of the upcoming smartphone. The POCO C71 will be priced under Rs 7,000 and will feature a 6.88-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with an IP52 rating for withstanding limited dust exposure and light water splashes or drips when tilted slightly.

Here are the details of the upcoming smartphone.

POCO C71: What to expect

The POCO C71 will feature a “Split-Grid” dual-tone design and will be available in three colour options: Gold, Blue, and Black. It will also come with an IP52 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes to enhance durability.

POCO also claims the display will remain functional even when wet. The device will sport a 6.88-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth and responsive visuals. It will carry TUV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker-free viewing, aiming to reduce eye strain during extended use.also claims the display will remain functional even when wet.

The company said that the POCO C71 will be powered by an octa-core chipset, however, the exact details of the chipset has not been revealed. The smartphone will house a 5,200mAh battery and come bundled with a 15W charger. The company stated that the battery will maintain its health even after three years of use.

For photography, the phone will offer a 32-megapixel primary rear camera, along with a secondary sensor yet to be revealed. On the front, an 8-megapixel selfie camera will be included. Users will also get features such as night mode and seven built-in filters.

The POCO C71 will ship with 6GB of RAM, along with 6GB of virtual RAM, and will support up to 2TB of expandable storage. Additional features will include Android 15 out of the box, with two years of OS, and four years of security updates. The smartphone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

POCO C71: Expected specifications