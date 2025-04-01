Amazon unveils new AI model for automating online shopping, web search

Amazon has introduced Nova Act, a new AI model designed to handle browser-based tasks such as online shopping, web searches, and on-screen queries. It is currently available only to developers through a limited “research preview.” The company is also expanding access to its broader Nova family of AI models via a dedicated web portal, aimed at improving accessibility and usability.

ALSO READ | iOS 18.4: How to enable Apple Intelligence on eligible iPhones in India Positioned as a direct competitor to tools like OpenAI’s Operator agent, Nova Act is capable of executing scheduled actions, processing complex instructions, and performing contextual tasks—such as completing a purchase while avoiding optional add-ons like insurance. Though still in early testing, Amazon has confirmed that Nova Act is already being utilised in the enhanced version of its Alexa Plus assistant to streamline everyday digital interactions.

Amazon’s newly launched Act model marks the first release from the company’s Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) Labs, an initiative focused on building AI agents capable of executing complex, multi-step tasks. According to the lab, its long-term vision is to develop agents that can manage everything from event planning to advanced IT workflows, with the goal of enhancing personal and business productivity. The launch comes amid growing competition in the AI agent space, where several tech firms—including Amazon and OpenAI—are racing to create assistants that go beyond simple responses or creative outputs to deliver real-world task execution.

ALSO READ | Apple Intelligence debuts in India on iPhones, Macs: All you need to know Act is part of Amazon’s broader Nova family of AI models, initially introduced in December 2024. The Nova suite includes three models optimised for language understanding, along with dedicated image and video generation tools. Rather than positioning Nova as the most powerful AI offering, Amazon has focused on its cost-effectiveness and speed, claiming the models operate at a cost that is at least 75 per cent lower than that of competing solutions.

To expand access, Amazon has launched a dedicated web portal that allows US-based developers and users to interact directly with the Nova models. Previously, these models were only available through Amazon Bedrock, the company’s AI development platform within AWS that also hosts third-party models from Anthropic, Meta, DeepSeek, and others. Rohit Prasad, senior vice-president of Amazon AGI, noted that the portal is designed to give developers a fast and easy way to experiment with Nova models before scaling their applications through Bedrock.