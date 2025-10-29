iOS 26.1 coming soon; release candidate previews new Apple iPhone features

Apple has released the iOS 26.1 Release Candidate (RC) for beta testers, marking what is likely the final version of the upcoming public update for compatible iPhones. The build includes all the features introduced through the iOS 26.1 beta cycle since September, such as expanded Apple Intelligence support, a new Liquid Glass appearance toggle, and more. Apple has also published the official release notes on its developer website, outlining several bug fixes and performance optimisations.

iOS 26.1 RC: What’s coming with new update

Liquid Glass toggle: Introduced in iOS 26.1 beta 4, this setting allows users to fine-tune the transparency of the Liquid Glass interface. Located under Settings > Display & Brightness, the option lets users choose between Clear and Tinted modes for the system UI.

ALSO READ: Apple plans MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Air and Mini with OLED displays Lock Screen Swipe: A new control lets users disable the swipe-to-open camera gesture on the lock screen. Found under Settings > Camera > Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera, this prevents accidental camera launches from the lock screen. Local Capture: Apple is adding controls for adjusting gain levels when recording local audio through a connected microphone. There is also a new Local Capture section in Settings which allows users to choose where Local Capture files are saved. Expanded Apple Intelligence languages: Apple is broadening the language availability of Apple Intelligence. The Live Translation feature for AirPods now supports additional languages including Mandarin Chinese (simplified and traditional), Italian, Japanese, and Korean. Apple Intelligence features are also rolling out to new regions, with support for eight more languages — Traditional Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

ALSO READ: Spotify on Apple TV: Update brings refreshed design, podcast videos, more New Gestures: In Apple Music, users can now swipe left or right on the MiniPlayer to move between tracks.

For alarms and timers, users now need to slide to stop instead of tapping. Other changes: Users can now disable the haptic feedback that occurs when calls connect or disconnect.

The update also introduces a redesigned Apple TV app icon. Apple opening up its ecosystem with iOS 26.1 Apple is also introducing several new developer frameworks in iOS 26.1, currently in beta, that aim to improve cross-platform data transfers and third-party cloud integration. These frameworks may go live alongside the public rollout.