OpenAI to make ChatGPT Go free for one year to all users in India

OpenAI on Tuesday announced that ChatGPT Go will be available free of charge for one year to all users in India from November 4. The plan, which currently costs ₹399 per month, will be offered as part of a limited-time promotion coinciding with the firm’s first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru.

“Since initially launching ChatGPT Go in India a few months ago, the adoption and creativity we’ve seen from our users has been inspiring,” said Nick Turley, Vice-President and Head of ChatGPT. “Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we’re making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people access and benefit from advanced AI. We’re excited to see the amazing things our users will build, learn, and achieve with these tools.”

A year-long offer for Indian users OpenAI said the sign-up window for the free-access offer will open on November 4. Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India will also be eligible for the 12-month promotion, with further details to follow soon. ChatGPT Go is OpenAI’s recently launched subscription tier designed to provide users with greater access to premium features, including higher message limits, more image generations, expanded file and image uploads, and longer memory — all powered by OpenAI’s GPT-5 model. Launched in August 2025, ChatGPT Go was introduced after Indian users sought more affordable access to advanced capabilities. In the first month since launch, India’s paid ChatGPT subscriber base more than doubled. The service has since expanded to around 90 markets globally.