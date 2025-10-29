Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy TriFold with inward folding design likely to launch in 2025

Samsung Galaxy TriFold with inward folding design likely to launch in 2025

Samsung has reportedly showcased its first tri-fold smartphone, the Galaxy TriFold, at the APEC 2025 summit, revealing its unique folding design and near-final form

Samsung Galaxy TriFold showcased at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea ( Source: Dailian)
Samsung has reportedly given an early glimpse of its first tri-fold smartphone at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea. According to a report by 9to5Google, the device — dubbed the Samsung Galaxy TriFold — was showcased at the event, highlighting its unique folding design and mechanism. The company has also confirmed that it intends to launch the handset within this year.

Samsung Galaxy TriFold design: What to expect

According to the report, two Galaxy TriFold units were exhibited at the ongoing APEC 2025 summit — one in a fully unfolded state and another completely folded. The smartphone features a three-segment layout, with a large foldable display spanning three panels connected by two hinges.
Interestingly, the report notes that Samsung’s tri-fold design operates differently from Huawei’s Mate XT, which debuted last year. Unlike Huawei’s approach, where the device folds outward in alternating directions, Samsung’s model folds inward from both sides — a concept that resembles the Flex G prototype first unveiled by the company at CES 2022.
 
From a user’s perspective, the right side of the screen folds in first, followed by the left, resulting in a compact form factor that resembles a regular smartphone slab. The publication also mentioned that when folded, the Galaxy TriFold appeared roughly as slim as the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy TriFold: Expected specifications, more

Samsung has not officially shared any specifications or confirmed whether the showcased model represents the final version of the Galaxy TriFold. However, given that the device was publicly displayed and its launch timeline mentioned, it likely indicates that development is nearing completion.
 
Earlier this month, SamMobile reported that Samsung’s tri-fold might sport a 10-inch OLED main display divided into three foldable sections, accompanied by a 6.5-inch external cover display. Under the hood, it is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset — not the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
The same report added that Samsung’s recent patents hint at a three-battery configuration, potentially one module per foldable section, to optimise power distribution. The Galaxy TriFold is also tipped to support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging capabilities.
 
On the camera front, Samsung’s tri-folding smartphone is rumoured to include a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 200MP main sensor, an ultrawide lens, and a telephoto lens with up to 100x digital zoom — similar to the imaging system seen on the Galaxy S Ultra lineup.
 
Here’s a summary of the expected specifications for the Samsung Galaxy TriFold:
  • Folding display: three-part 10-inch OLED display
  • Cover screen: 6.5-inch panel
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
  • RAM: up to 16GB
  • Storage: up to 1TB
  • Rear camera: 200MP primary _ ultra-wide + telephoto
  • Battery: three-part battery, wireless charging, reverse wireless charging
  • OS: Android 16-based OneUI 8
   

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

