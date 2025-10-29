Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing to close 2025 with Phone 3a Lite launch on Oct 29: What to expect

Nothing to close 2025 with Phone 3a Lite launch on Oct 29: What to expect

Nothing is set to launch the Phone 3a Lite today as the newest addition to its Phone 3a lineup, likely featuring a transparent back, Glyph Lights, and a Dimensity 7300 chipset

Nothing Phone 3a Lite (Image: Nothing)
Nothing Phone 3a Lite (Image: Nothing)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 11:23 AM IST
UK-based consumer electronics brand Nothing is all set to unveil its latest smartphone, the Phone 3a Lite, today, October 29. The device will be the third addition to the company’s Phone 3a lineup, which already includes the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. The launch is scheduled for 1 PM GMT (6:30 PM IST), and is expected to take place via the company’s official website. Nothing has not shared details about any live-streamed or in-person event. The brand has also yet to confirm the India launch timeline for the device.
 
Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis also shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying the company is “wrapping up the year with the complete Phone (3) Series.” This suggests that the Phone 3a Lite will mark Nothing’s final launch of 2025 and the last device in the Phone 3a series. 

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Launch details

  • Date: October 29
  • Time: 1 PM GMT (6:30 PM IST)

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: What to expect

The teaser shared by Nothing on X (formerly Twitter) offers a partial look at the smartphone’s rear design. The video suggests that the Phone 3a Lite will continue Nothing’s signature transparent rear design, with a visible blinking white LED, indicating the return of the brand’s Glyph Light interface.
 
While other models in the Phone 3a series also include Glyph lighting, the flagship Phone 3 replaced it with a dot-matrix display known as the “Glyph Matrix.” However, unlike the continuous LED strip design seen on older models, the Phone 3a Lite appears to use individual blinking LED bulbs instead of full-length light bars.
Likely to be positioned as a mid-range offering between the Phone 3a and CMF series, the Phone 3a Lite is expected to feature a dual rear camera system, dropping the telephoto lens found on the standard Phone 3a. It may also come with a transparent plastic rear panel rather than the glass back used in higher-end models — similar to the approach Nothing took with the Phone 2a last year.
 
In terms of performance, FoneArena reports that the device could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 series chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM across all configurations. The phone is said to include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging support, mirroring the setup on the Phone 3a.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 series
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: primary camera + ultra-wide angle camera
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 33W wired

Topics :NothingsmartphoneIndian smartphone market

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

