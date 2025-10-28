Tech Wrap Oct 28: Nothing Phone 3a Lite, ChatGPT Go free, Grokipedia 0.1
Nothing Phone 3a Lite to launch on October 29. OpenAI to offer ChatGPT Go free for one year in India. Elon Musk unveils Grokipedia 0.1. OnePlus 15 launched in China. Battlefield 6 RedSec releaseBS Tech New Delhi
UK-based consumer technology brand Nothing has announced that it will launch a new smartphone in its Phone 3a series on October 29. Joining the lineup alongside the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, the upcoming Phone 3a Lite is expected to be positioned between the base model and the brand’s CMF smartphones. The company has also shared a short video teaser, hinting that the device may reintroduce the Glyph Light interface, which was replaced by a dot-matrix display on the flagship Phone 3 earlier this year.
OpenAI is reportedly offering Indian users free access to ChatGPT Go for one year starting November 4, aligning with its first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru. According to a report by NDTV, the promotion applies to all new users who sign up during the limited-time window. Nick Turley, OpenAI’s Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, said the company was “inspired” by user creativity in India and cited the promotion as part of its India-first strategy.
The CEO of xAI, Elon Musk, has unveiled Grokipedia, an AI-generated digital encyclopaedia to rival Wikipedia. In a post on X announcing the new platform Musk said that Grokipedia version 0.1 is now live and “better than Wikipedia” already. He indicated that the company is also working on Version 1.0 which will be “10x better.”
OnePlus 15 was launched in China alongside the OnePlus Ace 6 on October 27. The OnePlus 15 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and a 7,300mAh battery. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, and a triple 50MP rear camera setup powered by OnePlus’ proprietary DetailMax Engine.
US video game publisher Electronic Arts has confirmed that the battle royale mode in Battlefield 6, dubbed RedSec, will debut on October 28 at 08:00 PT (08:30 pm IST). Battlefield 6 was launched on October 10, and according to the company, this will be completely free to play, placing it as a direct competitor to Activision’s Call of Duty: Warzone. Notably, Battlefield 6 Season 1 will also go live tonight.
Instagram has rolled out a new feature called “Watch History,” designed to help users easily revisit Reels they’ve already watched. Announcing the feature, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that the addition will make it simpler for users to rediscover a Reel they came across earlier but can’t locate again. He also mentioned that watch history can be organised by date or account and sorted from newest to oldest — or vice versa.
Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, likely to be unveiled next year, will reportedly support full 5G satellite internet, and not just the emergency SOS messaging service, Find My, and Roadside Assistance that the existing iPhones offer. According to a report by MacRumors, citing The Information, Apple is preparing to introduce support for 5G networks directly from satellites, rather than cellular tower connection, in upcoming iPhones as early as next year. Additionally, the anticipated foldable iPhone is also expected to join the iPhone 18 Pro series in getting full satellite internet connectivity.
WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to manage storage on a per-chat basis. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp Beta for iOS — available through the TestFlight app — introduces a new storage management option within the contact information screen. The feature is already under beta testing for Android users as well.
Apple is reportedly planning to expand the number of “Pro” tier creative apps available for iPads. According to a report from MacRumors, the company is preparing to bring four new professional apps that currently exist only on macOS to the iPad: Pixelmator Pro, Compressor, Motion, and MainStage. If accurate, these new titles would join Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, which arrived on select iPad models in 2023.
Spotify has reportedly released a new update to the Spotify for Apple TV app, which brings the ability to show podcast videos and let you adjust playback speed on any videos. According to a report by Engadget, this update integrates many of its mobile features to Apple TV such as podcast video playback, Spotify Connect, and Spotify DJ.
E-commerce giant Amazon is set to cut around 30,000 corporate jobs starting Tuesday (local time) as part of a major cost-cutting effort to streamline operations after overhiring during the Covid-19 pandemic, Reuters reported.
