Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Spotify on Apple TV: Update brings refreshed design, podcast videos, more

Spotify on Apple TV: Update brings refreshed design, podcast videos, more

Spotify's revamped Apple TV app brings podcast videos, music video playback, DJ feature, support for Connect, and more

Spotify

Spotify

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Spotify has reportedly released a new update to the Spotify for Apple TV app, which brings the ability to show podcast videos and let you adjust playback speed on any videos. According to a report by Engadget, this update integrates many of its mobile features to Apple TV such as podcast video playback, Spotify Connect, and Spotify DJ.
 
According to a report by 9to5Mac, a Spotify spokesperson said that the new app was “rebuilt from the ground up for a faster, smarter, more visual experience driven by user feedback.”
 

Spotify for Apple TV app update: Highlights

  • Video podcasts and playback control: Spotify’s update for Apple TV reportedly introduces podcast video playback, allowing users to watch and control podcast videos directly on their TV. The update is also said to add playback speed adjustment, according to Engadget.
  • Spotify Connect: The updated app now reportedly supports Spotify Connect, letting users control playback remotely from another device.
  • Spotify DJ: It is also said to integrate Spotify DJ, the platform’s AI-driven feature that curates music recommendations based on the users’ listening habits.
  • Usability features: Users will now be able to manage their queues and view synced lyrics on Apple TV.
  • Music videos: According to the report, Spotify has also rolled out music videos on Apple TV. Premium users in select regions, including India, can tap “switch to video” on tracks that support it — the same way podcast videos work on the platform.
According to a report by The Verge, users of the older Spotify tvOS app had often voiced frustration on platforms like Reddit, citing clunky navigation and the absence of several features already available on the Google TV version. The latest update might be able to resolve many of those long-standing issues.

Also Read

Spotify

Spotify confirms Android app crashing on Wi-Fi, fix on way: Details here

Netflix partners with Spotify

Netflix teams up with Spotify to bring popular video podcasts: Details here

Spotify in ChatGPT

You can now link your Spotify account to ChatGPT: Here's how it works

Tech Wrap October 3

Tech Wrap Oct 3: Comet AI browser, Windows 11 update, Threads Communities

Spotify's exclude track from your taste profile option

Now, Spotify lets you exclude specific songs ruining your recommendations

In related news, Netflix has partnered with Spotify and The Ringer to stream video podcasts starting in early 2026, initially in the US. The lineup includes The Bill Simmons Podcast, Conspiracy Theories, and The Ringer’s sports shows on the NFL, NBA, and Formula 1. These podcasts will stream without commercial breaks, though Spotify’s in-show ads will remain.

More From This Section

Apple's iPadOS 26

Apple may bring more Mac-exclusive creative apps to iPads soon: Details

iPhone 17 Pro Max in Deep Blue colour

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models may support full 5G satellite connectivity

Instagram Watch History feature

Instagram adds YouTube-like watch history option for Reels: How to access

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will add per-chat storage management to Android and iOS

ChatGPT

OpenAI to make ChatGPT Go free for one year to all users in India

Topics : Technology News Spotify Apple TV

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate Today8th Pay Commission Latest UpdatesAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon