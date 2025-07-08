Home / Technology / Tech News / iOS 26 may add natural language search, cooling fix to Apple Maps: Report

iOS 26 beta reveals Apple Maps may get natural language search and thermal management for reduced overheating during navigation; features expected in later iOS 26 update

Apple’s iOS 26 update may introduce two new features to Apple Maps, natural language search and thermal management during navigation. According to a report by 9to5Mac, references to these features have been discovered in beta code, hinting at their arrival in a future iOS 26 update.
 
Though not yet live in the current public beta, both features are expected to roll out in a later iOS 26 version, such as iOS 26.1 or 26.2.

Search the way you talk

One of the most anticipated additions is the ability to search using natural language. This would allow users to type or speak everyday phrases into Apple Maps instead of relying on keyword-specific queries.
 
A string of beta code found in iOS 26 includes a reference to “search the way you talk,” suggesting Apple Maps will soon understand and process conversational inputs. For example, users could ask for “best coffee shops with free Wi-Fi” and receive tailored suggestions—similar to how they might use Siri or Spotlight Search.
 
This capability is said to be powered by Apple Intelligence, the company’s new AI framework introduced at WWDC 2025. Apple Intelligence is already being tested in apps like Photos, Music and Mail, and its addition to Maps could enhance trip planning and local discovery.

Thermal management during navigation

The second expected feature addresses a practical concern: iPhone overheating during navigation. Currently, Apple Maps keeps the screen on for continuous turn-by-turn directions, which can lead to the device heating up, especially when placed on a car dashboard in warm weather while charging.
 
To counter this, Apple is reportedly working on a thermal management system that would allow the screen to turn off temporarily under certain conditions without interrupting navigation. This feature aims to keep the phone cooler while ensuring that directions remain functional in the background.
Though it may seem minor, this update could prove especially useful in high-temperature environments or long journeys where device heating becomes a concern.
 
Apple has not officially confirmed either feature, and they are not available in the current public iOS 26 beta. However, the presence of supporting code indicates that Apple may introduce them in subsequent software updates as part of its broader iOS 26 improvements.

