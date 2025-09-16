iOS 26 update could affect iPhone's battery, performance: What Apple says

Apple has rolled out the iOS 26 update for eligible iPhone users. It has also published a new support page addressing a common concern: battery drain and thermal performance after major software upgrades. On the support page, the company highlighted the importance of updating devices for security patches, bug fixes, and new features, while also acknowledging the trade-offs. Apple cautions that software updates can temporarily affect battery life and overall performance, outlining what users should expect as their devices adjust to the new system.

Short-term performance impact

According to Apple, installing a new version of iOS can trigger processes in the background that affect both battery and performance. This is noticeable with major releases such as iOS 26. After installation, your iPhone may experience faster battery drain and increased heat output. Apple attributes this to the system’s need to complete tasks like data indexing, file organisation for search, downloading new system assets, and updating apps for compatibility.

ALSO READ: Indus Appstore crosses 100 million devices, driven by Gen Z, Tier 3 users The company reassures users that these effects are temporary and generally resolve after the background processes finish. According to Apple’s support page, “Immediately after completing an update, particularly a major release, you might notice a temporary impact on battery life and thermal performance. This is normal, as your device needs time to complete the setup process in the background.” Long-term impact possible Apple also admits that certain new features could demand more resources from the device, potentially leading to a sustained impact on both performance and battery. The company noted that “continually works to optimise these features in software updates to ensure great battery life and a smooth user experience.”