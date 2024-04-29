Nothing to launch Phone 2a India special edition on Apr 29: What to expect

Nothing is set to launch the Phone 2a special edition for India on April 29. While the London-based consumer technology start-up has not announced the details of the smartphone, it has listed a page on its e-commerce platform partner in India, Flipkart, confirming the arrival. The listing page on Flipkart states that the new edition is specially designed for India. That said, the Phone 2a India special edition could bring improvements based on feedback from the Nothing community.

Nothing India on X (formerly Twitter)

Nothing Phone 2a: Special community edition details

Earlier in March, Nothing announced the “Community Edition Project”, inviting its community members to participate in designing, packaging, and customising a version of the Phone 2(a) smartphone. The Community Edition of the Phone 2 (a) is slated to launch in July. However, the company might have concluded the hardware design process and could be ready to roll out an India-focused model. The special edition for the Indian market will likely come with a design inspired by one of the hardware design submissions for the Community Edition Project.

Nothing Phone 2 (a) Pro

According to media reports, a Nothing smartphone with the codename “PacManPro” surfaced online earlier this month. The Nothing Phone 2 (a), before launch, was codename “PacMan”. On that note, the India special edition of the smartphone could be a “Pro” or a “Plus” model. It is also likely that along with minor design changes, the special edition variant will come with a higher storage variant.

