iPadOS 26: Check release date, eligible iPad models, features, and more

iPadOS 26: Rollout timeline
- Date: September 15, 2025, as a free software release to eligible iPads
iPadOS 26: Eligible models
- iPad Pro (M4)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)
- iPad Air (M3)
- iPad Air (M2)
- iPad Air (3rd generation, and later)
- iPad (A16)
- iPad (11th gen)
- iPad (10th gen)
- iPad (9th gen)
- iPad (8th gen)
- iPad Mini (A17 Pro)
- iPad Mini (5th generation, and later)
iPadOS 26: What’s new
User interface and productivity features
- New windowing system: Freely resize, reposition, and multitask with app windows; integrates with Stage Manager for grouped workflows.
- Menu bar: macOS-like bar for quick access to in-app commands and integrated search.
- Preview app: View, edit, and annotate PDFs/images; Apple Pencil support and AutoFill for forms.
- Files app upgrade: Resizable columns, collapsible folders, custom folder icons/colors/emojis, Dock support, and default app settings.
- Background tasks: Run heavy processes like video exports in the background, tracked via Live Activities.
Apple Intelligence features
- Intelligent shortcuts: Automate tasks like summarising text, generating images, and comparing lecture notes.
- Live translation: Now works across Phone, FaceTime, and Messages.
- Genmoji: Create custom emojis by blending text descriptions with standard emojis.
- Image Playground: Gains new ChatGPT-powered visual styles.
Creator tools, new app
- Creator tools: Per-app microphone selection, voice isolation for cleaner audio, and local capture for conferencing.
- Journal app: iPhone’s journaling app now available on iPads.
