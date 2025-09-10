iPadOS 26: Check release date, eligible iPad models, features, and more

iPadOS 26 will begin rolling out to supported iPad models starting September 15. First unveiled during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, the update has since undergone testing through both developer and public beta versions. The final release will be available as a free software update for all compatible iPads. Here's a complete overview of iPadOS 26.

iPadOS 26: Rollout timeline

Date: September 15, 2025, as a free software release to eligible iPads

iPadOS 26: Eligible models

iPad Pro

iPad Pro (M4)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad Air