Apple discontinues iPhone 16 Pro models following iPhone 17 series launch

Apple launched the iPhone 17 series on September 9, and soon after, the company quietly pulled the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max from its online store in India. This suggests that the Pro models from last year have officially been discontinued. Alongside this, Apple has also stopped selling the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The shake-up wasn’t limited to iPhones – older Apple Watch models and the second-generation AirPods Pro have also been retired.

iPhone 17 series launch: Discontinued iPhone models

With the arrival of the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, both of which are no longer listed on the Apple Store online. As in previous years, Apple continues to keep the two standard models from the last generation on sale—iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus—along with the more affordable iPhone 16e.

ALSO READ: iPhone Air vs Galaxy S25 Edge: How Apple and Samsung slim phones compare While the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max have disappeared from Apple’s website, they remain available through third-party channels such as e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon, where stock may still be sold until supplies last. The iPhone models no longer sold directly by Apple after the iPhone 17 launch are: iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 17 series launch: Other discontinued Apple products The refresh also extended to Apple’s wearables and audio lineup. With the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, Watch SE 3, and third-generation AirPods Pro, Apple has phased out the earlier versions of these devices. Here is a list of all the devices that have been discontinued:

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch SE 2

AirPods Pro 2 iPhone 17 series: What’s new Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup introduces some of the most notable changes in years, led by the new iPhone Air, which replaces the ‘Plus’ model and becomes the thinnest iPhone ever at just 5.6mm. The standard iPhone 17 now includes ProMotion technology with refresh rates up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 3000 nits, and Ceramic Shield 2 for added durability. It runs on the new A19 chip with improved on-device AI capabilities, offers eight more hours of video playback than its predecessor, and upgrades the camera system with a 48MP dual Fusion main and ultra-wide setup, plus a larger Center Stage front camera.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 17 series: India pricing, availability details, specifications The iPhone 17 Air brings Pro-level performance to a slimmer form factor, featuring a 6.5-inch ProMotion display, titanium and Ceramic Shield design, and the A19 Pro chip that Apple claims delivers MacBook Pro-class GPU power. It supports eSIM only worldwide and debuts a Dual Capture feature that records video simultaneously from the front and rear cameras. For power users, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max showcase a new aluminium unibody chassis with a redesigned plateau-style camera bar and improved thermal management using a vapour chamber. Both models include triple 48MP Fusion cameras, offering advanced telephoto zoom modes up to 8x (200mm) and 40x digital zoom. Apple also touts the longest iPhone battery life yet on the Pro Max at 37 hours of video playback. All models in the series now start with 256GB of storage as standard.