Apple Watch series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3: India pricing, availability, and more

Apple Watch Series 11: Price and variants
- Starting price: Rs 46,900
- Sizes: 42mm and 46mm
- Aluminium colours: Jet Black, Rose Gold, Silver, Space Gray
- Titanium colours: Natural, Gold, Slate
- Hermès: 42mm and 46mm in Silver Titanium
Apple Watch Ultra 3: Price and variants
- Starting price: Rs 89,900
- Colours: Natural titanium, Black titanium
Apple Watch SE 3: Price and variants
- Starting price: Rs 25,900
- Sizes: 40mm and 44mm
- Colours: Midnight, Starlight
Availability in India
What’s new in Apple Watch Series 11
Apple Watch Ultra 3: Features
- Display: LTPO3 OLED, always-on, thinner borders
- Battery: 42 hours (72 in Low Power Mode)
- Connectivity: 5G cellular, satellite messaging, advanced GPS
- Health: Heart rate, Blood Oxygen, ECG, sleep score, hypertension alerts
- Fitness: Workout Buddy, Workout Views, Race Route, music/podcast sync
- Emergency: SOS via satellite, Find My via satellite
- OS: watchOS 26
Apple Watch SE 3: Features
- Chipset: S10 with on-device Siri
- Display: Always-on, Ion-X strengthened glass
- Battery: 18 hours, fast charging
- Connectivity: 5G cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS
- Health: Sleep score, ovulation estimates, heart rate, ECG, Blood Oxygen, irregular rhythm alerts
- Fitness: Workout Buddy, custom workouts, Workout Views
- Durability: Crack-resistant glass, water-resistant
- OS: watchOS 26
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app