Apple Watch series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3: India pricing, availability, and more

Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3 and SE 3 are available in India from September 19, offering new health, fitness and connectivity features with improved durability

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:54 AM IST
Apple has launched the Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3 and Watch SE 3 alongside the iPhone 17 series on September 9. The new Watch lineup brings upgrades across health, fitness, safety and connectivity, and durability. Moreover, the new watches introduce advanced sleep tracking, redesigned workouts, and new faces.

Apple Watch Series 11: Price and variants

  • Starting price: Rs 46,900
  • Sizes: 42mm and 46mm
  • Aluminium colours: Jet Black, Rose Gold, Silver, Space Gray
  • Titanium colours: Natural, Gold, Slate
  • Hermès: 42mm and 46mm in Silver Titanium

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Price and variants

  • Starting price: Rs 89,900
  • Colours: Natural titanium, Black titanium

Apple Watch SE 3: Price and variants

  • Starting price: Rs 25,900
  • Sizes: 40mm and 44mm
  • Colours: Midnight, Starlight

Availability in India

All three models are open for pre-order, with sales beginning September 19. They will be available online and at Apple Store Online, as well as retail outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal) and Pune (Koregaon). 

What’s new in Apple Watch Series 11

The Series 11 introduces a sleep score powered by watchOS 26, offering insights into quality based on heart rate, oxygen levels and sleep stages. Battery life extends up to 24 hours on a single charge, with 15-minute fast charging delivering eight hours of use.
 
The display uses new Ion-X strengthened glass with double the scratch resistance, while titanium variants feature sapphire crystal. Connectivity upgrades include 5G support and a redesigned antenna for improved coverage in weak-signal areas.
 
The Series 11 also debuts Workout Buddy, an AI-powered feature offering personalised coaching during exercises. The Workout app has been redesigned for easier customisation, while music and podcast recommendations can be synced to match workout types.
 
Other updates in watchOS 26 include a new Liquid Glass design, updated watch faces, one-handed flick gestures, Smart Stack hints, live translation in Messages, a Notes app, Hold Assist for calls, and call screening when paired with iPhone. 

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Features

The Ultra 3 builds on its rugged positioning with the largest Apple Watch display yet, using an LTPO3 OLED screen with a 1Hz always-on refresh rate. Battery life extends up to 42 hours, or 72 hours in Low Power Mode, with 15-minute fast charging providing 12 hours.
Connectivity includes 5G cellular and, for the first time, satellite communication for emergency SOS, off-grid messaging and location sharing. An advanced GPS system ensures precision in outdoor tracking.
 
The Ultra 3 also adds hypertension notifications alongside heart rate, ECG and Blood Oxygen monitoring. Workout Buddy provides AI-driven coaching, while the Workout app supports custom workouts, pace tracking and Race Route.
 
Apple Watch Ultra 3: Details
  • Display: LTPO3 OLED, always-on, thinner borders
  • Battery: 42 hours (72 in Low Power Mode)
  • Connectivity: 5G cellular, satellite messaging, advanced GPS
  • Health: Heart rate, Blood Oxygen, ECG, sleep score, hypertension alerts
  • Fitness: Workout Buddy, Workout Views, Race Route, music/podcast sync
  • Emergency: SOS via satellite, Find My via satellite
  • OS: watchOS 26

Apple Watch SE 3: Features

Powered by the new S10 chip, the SE 3 introduces an always-on display, faster charging, and gestures such as double tap and wrist flick for one-handed control. It also supports on-device Siri.
The SE 3 enhances health tracking with sleep score, wrist temperature sensing and retrospective ovulation estimates. Fitness features include Workout Buddy and custom workouts. Battery life lasts up to 18 hours, with 15-minute fast charging delivering eight hours.
 
Apple Watch SE 3: Details
  • Chipset: S10 with on-device Siri
  • Display: Always-on, Ion-X strengthened glass
  • Battery: 18 hours, fast charging
  • Connectivity: 5G cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS
  • Health: Sleep score, ovulation estimates, heart rate, ECG, Blood Oxygen, irregular rhythm alerts
  • Fitness: Workout Buddy, custom workouts, Workout Views
  • Durability: Crack-resistant glass, water-resistant
  • OS: watchOS 26

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

