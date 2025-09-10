Apple Watch series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3: India pricing, availability, and more

Apple has launched the Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3 and Watch SE 3 alongside the iPhone 17 series on September 9. The new Watch lineup brings upgrades across health, fitness, safety and connectivity, and durability. Moreover, the new watches introduce advanced sleep tracking, redesigned workouts, and new faces.

Apple Watch Series 11: Price and variants

Starting price: Rs 46,900

Sizes: 42mm and 46mm

Aluminium colours: Jet Black, Rose Gold, Silver, Space Gray

Titanium colours: Natural, Gold, Slate

Hermès: 42mm and 46mm in Silver Titanium

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Price and variants

Starting price: Rs 89,900

Colours: Natural titanium, Black titanium

Apple Watch SE 3: Price and variants

Starting price: Rs 25,900

Sizes: 40mm and 44mm

Colours: Midnight, Starlight

Availability in India

All three models are open for pre-order, with sales beginning September 19. They will be available online and at Apple Store Online, as well as retail outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal) and Pune (Koregaon).

The Series 11 introduces a sleep score powered by watchOS 26, offering insights into quality based on heart rate, oxygen levels and sleep stages. Battery life extends up to 24 hours on a single charge, with 15-minute fast charging delivering eight hours of use. The display uses new Ion-X strengthened glass with double the scratch resistance, while titanium variants feature sapphire crystal. Connectivity upgrades include 5G support and a redesigned antenna for improved coverage in weak-signal areas. The Series 11 also debuts Workout Buddy, an AI-powered feature offering personalised coaching during exercises. The Workout app has been redesigned for easier customisation, while music and podcast recommendations can be synced to match workout types.

Other updates in watchOS 26 include a new Liquid Glass design, updated watch faces, one-handed flick gestures, Smart Stack hints, live translation in Messages, a Notes app, Hold Assist for calls, and call screening when paired with iPhone. Apple Watch Ultra 3: Features The Ultra 3 builds on its rugged positioning with the largest Apple Watch display yet, using an LTPO3 OLED screen with a 1Hz always-on refresh rate. Battery life extends up to 42 hours, or 72 hours in Low Power Mode, with 15-minute fast charging providing 12 hours.

Connectivity includes 5G cellular and, for the first time, satellite communication for emergency SOS, off-grid messaging and location sharing. An advanced GPS system ensures precision in outdoor tracking. The Ultra 3 also adds hypertension notifications alongside heart rate, ECG and Blood Oxygen monitoring. Workout Buddy provides AI-driven coaching, while the Workout app supports custom workouts, pace tracking and Race Route. Apple Watch Ultra 3: Details Display: LTPO3 OLED, always-on, thinner borders

Battery: 42 hours (72 in Low Power Mode)

Connectivity: 5G cellular, satellite messaging, advanced GPS

Health: Heart rate, Blood Oxygen, ECG, sleep score, hypertension alerts

Fitness: Workout Buddy, Workout Views, Race Route, music/podcast sync

Emergency: SOS via satellite, Find My via satellite

OS: watchOS 26 Apple Watch SE 3: Features Powered by the new S10 chip, the SE 3 introduces an always-on display, faster charging, and gestures such as double tap and wrist flick for one-handed control. It also supports on-device Siri.