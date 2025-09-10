Apple AirPods Pro 3: What's new, India pricing, and availability details

Starting at Rs 25,900, the wireless earbuds from Apple are available for pre-orders, with availability set to begin from September 19. These will be available online and at Apple retail stores, including Apple Store Online and physical outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal) and Pune (Koregaon).

Apple AirPods Pro 3: Features and details

Apple said that the AirPods Pro 3 are built with a new multiport acoustic architecture for enhanced spatial audio, improved bass and clearer vocals. It has incorporated adaptive EQ tunes sound for a wider soundstage across music, shows and calls. Moreover, it said that the transparency Mode has been refined to make voices sound more natural while maintaining environmental awareness.

On ANC, Apple said the AirPods Pro 3 deliver the most effective performance in any in-ear earphones, using ultra-low noise microphones, computational audio and foam-infused ear tips.

Battery life has been improved, offering up to eight hours of playback with ANC, a 33 per cent increase over the previous generation.