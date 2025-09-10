Home / Technology / Tech News / Beats launches iPhone 17 series cases with Camera Control support: Details

Beats launches iPhone 17 series cases with Camera Control support: Details

The Beats iPhone 17 series case range includes Standard, Kickstand and Rugged models, combining durability, Camera Control integration and MagSafe compatibility

Beats MagSafe iPhone 17 covers
Beats MagSafe iPhone 17 covers
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
Beats has launched a new lineup of iPhone 17 cases with MagSafe compatibility and Camera Control support. The collection balances style and protection, and is available in three variants: Standard, Kickstand and Rugged. Moreover, there is a whole suite of colour palettes to pick from, including Granite Gray, Bedrock Blue, Lime Stone, Pebble Pink, Everest Black, Rocky Blue, Alpine Gray, and Sierra Orange.

Beats MagSafe iPhone 17 cases: Price and availability

  • Standard Case: Rs 4,500 (Granite Gray, Bedrock Blue, Lime Stone, Pebble Pink)
  • Kickstand Case: Rs 5,900 (Granite Gray, Bedrock Blue, Lime Stone, Pebble Pink)
  • Rugged Case: Rs 7,900 (Everest Black, Rocky Blue, Alpine Gray, Sierra Orange)
All three variants are available for order on Apple India’s website starting today.

Beats MagSafe iPhone 17 series cases: Details

The Standard Case is thin, lightweight and precision-crafted to fit iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Built with a double-shot hardshell body and microfibre lining, it offers protection against scratches and minor drops. A matte finish helps reduce smudges and fingerprints, combining durability with sleek aesthetics.
 
The Kickstand Case adds versatility with a detachable lanyard that doubles as a kickstand for hands-free landscape viewing. The kickstand mechanism locks onto a magnetic point on the case’s side, making it ideal for media consumption.
 
The Rugged Case is designed for maximum durability, with a polymer shell, impact-absorbing sidewalls and a textured matte grip. It also features an enclosed bottom for full-body protection. 
 
According to Beats, the Rugged Case has passed extensive drop, scratch and environmental testing to ensure real-world performance. 
 
Eco-friendly packaging
 
All three case designs support Camera Control, integrate seamlessly with MagSafe and ship in 100 per cent fibre-based packaging made from recycled or responsibly sourced materials.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

