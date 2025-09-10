Beats launches iPhone 17 series cases with Camera Control support: Details

Beats has launched a new lineup of iPhone 17 cases with MagSafe compatibility and Camera Control support. The collection balances style and protection, and is available in three variants: Standard, Kickstand and Rugged. Moreover, there is a whole suite of colour palettes to pick from, including Granite Gray, Bedrock Blue, Lime Stone, Pebble Pink, Everest Black, Rocky Blue, Alpine Gray, and Sierra Orange.

Beats MagSafe iPhone 17 cases: Price and availability

Standard Case: Rs 4,500 (Granite Gray, Bedrock Blue, Lime Stone, Pebble Pink)

Kickstand Case: Rs 5,900 (Granite Gray, Bedrock Blue, Lime Stone, Pebble Pink)

Rugged Case: Rs 7,900 (Everest Black, Rocky Blue, Alpine Gray, Sierra Orange)

All three variants are available for order on Apple India’s website starting today.

ALSO READ: Apple discontinues iPhone 16 Pro models following iPhone 17 series launch Beats MagSafe iPhone 17 series cases: Details The Standard Case is thin, lightweight and precision-crafted to fit iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Built with a double-shot hardshell body and microfibre lining, it offers protection against scratches and minor drops. A matte finish helps reduce smudges and fingerprints, combining durability with sleek aesthetics. The Kickstand Case adds versatility with a detachable lanyard that doubles as a kickstand for hands-free landscape viewing. The kickstand mechanism locks onto a magnetic point on the case’s side, making it ideal for media consumption.