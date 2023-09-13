Home / Technology / Tech News / iPhone 12 complies with radiation standards: Apple disputes French findings

iPhone 12 complies with radiation standards: Apple disputes French findings

It said it was contesting the results of the review made by AFNR and would continue to engage with the authority to show it is compliant

Reuters Paris
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini Photo: Apple

Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 2:13 PM IST
Apple said on Wednesday its iPhone 12 model was certified by multiple international bodies as compliant with global radiation regulations and standards after a French watchdog ordered it to stop selling the phones due to above-threshold radiation levels.
 
The ANFR radiation watchdog told Apple on Tuesday it should stop selling iPhone 12 in France after carrying out tests which it said showed the smartphone's Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) was higher than legally allowed.

The ANFR said it expected Apple "to deploy all available means to put an end to the non-compliance.

"Failure to act will result in the recall of equipment that has already been made available to consumers." Apple said it had provided ANFR multiple Apple and independent third-party lab results proving its compliance.

It said it was contesting the results of the review made by AFNR and would continue to engage with the authority to show it is compliant.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Topics :Apple Apple iPhonesFranceradiation

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 2:13 PM IST

