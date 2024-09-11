Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

iPhone 16 series: These features will not be available at launch on Sept 20

iPhone 16 series: These features will not be available at launch on Sept 20

Apple announced several new features for the iPhone 16 at the 'It's Glowtime' event, but many of these will not be available at launch on September 20

Apple "Glowtime" Event
Apple "Glowtime" Event
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Apple unveiled an array of new features for the iPhone 16 series at the “It’s  Glowtime” event on September 9, including Camera Control button, Apple Intelligence, Visual Intelligence, and more. However, several features will be absent from the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro at launch. Here’s a look at the features that will be missing initially:

New Siri

The new Siri will not be available on the iPhone 16 at launch. Although the iPhone 16 will be equipped with iOS 18, the new Siri will only be introduced with iOS 18.1, which will also feature Apple Intelligence.
Apple Intelligence and AI Features

Apple Intelligence features will also not be included in the iPhone 16 at launch. Absent artificial intelligence (AI) features include Genmoji, ChatGPT integration, AI notification summaries, and Clean Up in the Photos app.

Camera Control’s two-stage shutter

At the event, Apple introduced a new physical button for Camera Control, allowing users to access the camera, take a photo with a press, and zoom in by sliding. However, the two-stage shutter, which will enable the Pro model users to lock focus and exposure with a light press, will be added later this year.

Visual Intelligence

Visual Intelligence, another feature of Camera Control, uses the camera to gather information about places and objects in the real world. This feature will also be released later this year. With Visual Intelligence, users can click and hold Camera Control to retrieve information about objects in the camera's view, such as restaurant ratings or dog breeds.
Apple's initial set of AI features will be introduced with iOS 18.1 in October. Additional features will be added with iOS 18.2 in December, with further updates planned through 2025.

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

