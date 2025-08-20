Home / Technology / Tech News / iPhone 16 wears export crown as Samsung's Galaxy A Series muscles in

iPhone 16 wears export crown as Samsung's Galaxy A Series muscles in

Apple takes 18% share; Samsung's mid-range workhorse pulls 25.5%

Apple iPhone 16E
In contrast, Samsung’s Galaxy A Series, comprising four mid-range models, captured a 25.5 per cent share of total smartphone export volumes from India. | File Image
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple Inc’s latest super-premium model, the iPhone 16, was the most exported smartphone from India, accounting for 18 per cent of total export volumes in the first half (H1) of calendar year (CY) 2025, according to Counterpoint Research.
 
The data indicates that the Cupertino-headquartered company is now shipping a large share of its latest devices from India to global markets, even as it prepares for the September launch of the much-anticipated iPhone 17. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 16e were the second- and third-most exported models.
 
In contrast, Samsung’s Galaxy A Series, comprising four mid-range models, captured a 25.5 per cent share of total smartphone export volumes from India.
 
Apple accounted for 60 per cent of India’s smartphone export volumes in H1 CY2025, while Samsung stood at 34 per cent. The two players dominated the market, with Motorola (owned by Lenovo) emerging as the only other brand to cross exports of 1 million units during the period. Motorola ended with a 2.5 per cent share, becoming the third-largest exporter from India for the first time, ahead of Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Vivo.
 
The US remained the largest market for Indian smartphone exports, taking 54 per cent of shipments despite tariff concerns. The United Arab Emirates followed with 11 per cent, and Austria ranked third with 7 per cent.
 
Export destinations varied sharply for the top two players. Over 60 per cent of Samsung’s shipments went to Western Europe, including Austria, Germany, France, and Spain, while exports to the US jumped 268 per cent year-on-year from a smaller base. Apple, on the other hand, directed more than 75 per cent of its exports from India to the US in H1 CY2025. This marked a sharp shift: overall Indian smartphone exports to the US surged from 24 per cent in H1 last year to 54 per cent, while shipments to Europe fell from 47 per cent to 27 per cent.
 
Motorola was the fastest-growing exporter, with volumes rising sevenfold. Of these, 95 per cent were shipped to the US, where its sales grew 10 per cent in H1 CY2025, driven by the early launch of the G Series in 2024 and aided by the absence of new products from HMD Global and other smaller brands. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IdeaForge Technology launches Q6V2 GEO drone for advanced mapping uses

Tech wrap Aug 20: Pixel 10 series, Lava Play Ultra 5G, HP Omen 16, and more

Google launches Pixel 10 series: Tensor G5 to Qi2 and IP68, full specs here

Anthropic's Claude AI can exit abusive or harmful conversations: Here's why

COD Black Ops 7 release date revealed: Pre-orders live now, check benefits

Topics :Apple iPhoneiPhonesSamsung Galaxy

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story