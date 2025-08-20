IdeaForge Technology launches Q6V2 GEO drone for advanced mapping uses

City-based drone technology company IdeaForge Technology Ltd on Wednesday unveiled its mapping drone for a host of applications, including glacier mapping, complex urban landscapes surveys, conducting dense forest studies, or monitoring industrial corridors.

The global debut at the company's inaugural customer event marks a significant milestone in IdeaForge's mission to equip industries, government agencies, and researchers with cutting-edge aerial mapping and intelligence capabilities, it said.

The latest survey-grade UAV, purpose-built to map anything, anywhere, with all-terrain performance, even in the most extreme environments, offers more than 50 minutes of flight time with a LiDAR payload, under 7 kg take-off weight, among others, IdeaForge said.