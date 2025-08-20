Home / Technology / Tech News / IdeaForge Technology launches Q6V2 GEO drone for advanced mapping uses

IdeaForge Technology launches Q6V2 GEO drone for advanced mapping uses

The Q6V2 GEO enables urban planning teams to build 3D city models and conduct infrastructure audits

Drones, Mysterious objects in US
The global debut at the company's inaugural customer event marks a significant milestone in IdeaForge's mission to equip industries, government agencies, and researchers with cutting-edge aerial mapping and intelligence capabilities, it said. (Repres
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

City-based drone technology company IdeaForge Technology Ltd on Wednesday unveiled its mapping drone for a host of applications, including glacier mapping, complex urban landscapes surveys, conducting dense forest studies, or monitoring industrial corridors.

The global debut at the company's inaugural customer event marks a significant milestone in IdeaForge's mission to equip industries, government agencies, and researchers with cutting-edge aerial mapping and intelligence capabilities, it said.

The latest survey-grade UAV, purpose-built to map anything, anywhere, with all-terrain performance, even in the most extreme environments, offers more than 50 minutes of flight time with a LiDAR payload, under 7 kg take-off weight, among others, IdeaForge said.

The Q6V2 GEO enables urban planning teams to build 3D city models and conduct infrastructure audits, helps the mining sector calculate volumes and automate compliance reports, and supports utility companies with tower inspections and vegetation risk assessments.

"The Q6V2 GEO, along with our entire geospatial tech stack, is a leap forward in geospatial intelligence, offering our customers the ability to operate in the most demanding terrains and climates with ease and precision. From mapping remote glaciers to surveying bustling urban corridors, this platform reflects our commitment to building solutions that truly advance possibilities," said Ankit Mehta, CEO, IdeaForge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech wrap Aug 20: Pixel 10 series, Lava Play Ultra 5G, HP Omen 16, and more

Google launches Pixel 10 series: Tensor G5 to Qi2 and IP68, full specs here

Anthropic's Claude AI can exit abusive or harmful conversations: Here's why

COD Black Ops 7 release date revealed: Pre-orders live now, check benefits

Adobe introduces Acrobat Studio, a home for PDFs with built-in AI perks

Topics :Company NewsDronesIdeaForge TechnologyTechnology

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story