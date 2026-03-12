iPhone 18 Pro Max could get bigger battery, heavier build: What to expect

Apple is reportedly preparing to make the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max slightly thicker and heavier than the current model, potentially to accommodate a larger battery. According to a report by MacRumors, the battery capacity on the iPhone 18 Pro Max could range between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh. For comparison, Apple lists the iPhone 17 Pro Max with a 5,088mAh battery on its product information page for the European Union (EU).

The increase in battery capacity could result in a marginal change in the device's dimensions and weight compared to the previous generation. The report suggested that the iPhone 18 Pro Max may measure around 8.8mm in thickness, slightly higher than the 8.75mm thickness of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. In addition, the device could weigh more than 240g, which would make it the heaviest iPhone to date. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, by comparison, weighs 231g.

iPhone 18 Pro/Pro Max: What to expect Beside bigger batteries, the next generation iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to bring notable improvements this year. This may include: Camera improvements The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may receive updates to the telephoto camera. The current iPhone 17 Pro models use an f/2.8 telephoto lens that has remained unchanged across recent generations. Apple could introduce a wider aperture for the telephoto sensor in the iPhone 18 Pro series. In addition, reports suggest that Apple is exploring a variable aperture system for the main camera sensor, particularly on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Such a system would allow the camera lens to physically adjust the aperture size. This could enable the lens to open wider in low-light conditions to capture more light, while narrowing in bright environments to control exposure. The feature may also help achieve more natural depth-of-field effects and reduce reliance on software-based portrait processing.

Apple may also revise the camera control button on the upcoming Pro models by removing gesture-based controls and relying solely on pressure-sensitive input. Smaller Dynamic Island Apple introduced the Dynamic Island cutout with the iPhone 14 Pro series in 2022 and has largely retained the same design since then. With the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, however, the cutout could become slightly smaller. Reports suggest that Apple is working to move some Face ID components underneath the display, which could reduce the visible size of the Dynamic Island. Apple modem The iPhone 18 lineup is also expected to adopt Apple’s next-generation C2 modem. According to a report by 9To5Mac, this modem may be used across the entire iPhone 18 range. The C2 modem is said to offer improved power efficiency, which could contribute to better battery performance.

Some reports also indicate that the modem could support satellite-based 5G data connectivity, potentially enabling data services beyond emergency messaging in areas without traditional cellular coverage. A20 Pro chip Apple is also expected to introduce a new generation of its custom silicon with the iPhone 18 Pro models. The devices may be powered by the A20 Pro chip, which could be manufactured using a 2nm process. This transition could bring improvements in performance and power efficiency compared to the current generation. New colour options Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has previously reported that Apple is considering introducing a new “Deep Red” finish for the iPhone 18 Pro models. Apple’s move from aluminium to titanium in recent Pro models may allow the company to experiment with additional colour options.