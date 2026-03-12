YouTube rolls out 30-second non-skippable ads for TV viewers: What's new

YouTube is rolling out a new 30-second non-skippable ad format. According to YouTube, the format, called VRC (Video Reach Campaign) Non-Skip, is designed specifically for connected TV viewing. Google said that it will use an AI-powered system that dynamically chooses between multiple ad lengths, including the new 30-second non-skippable ad format, depending on the device and content.

New ad format built for TV screens: Details

According to the official YouTube blog, the new format will allow ads to run as 30-second non-skippable videos. Since the ads are designed specifically for the big screen, users watching YouTube videos on their TV may see longer, non-skippable ads before their content begins.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces new parent-managed accounts for children below 13 Google also said that the system will rely on AI-powered optimisation to decide which type of ad is shown to a user. The company explained that the AI will dynamically choose between six-second bumper ads, 15-second standard ads and the new 30-second non-skippable TV ads. This means the ads users see on YouTube may vary depending on the device and the content they are watching. For example, a user watching on a phone may see a shorter ad, while someone watching the same content on a TV may see the full 30-second version.

ALSO READ: Microsoft to bring its console interface to Windows 11 PCs with 'Xbox Mode' For viewers, the new ad format could change how YouTube feels on TV. This could make interruptions during videos more noticeable compared to shorter or skippable ads. Another factor is that ad-blocking options are limited on TVs. While many users rely on ad blockers on smartphones or computers, similar tools are much harder to use on smart TVs and streaming devices. YouTube has also been cracking down on ad blockers. Recently, the platform tightened its browser-based workaround that allowed free background play and began showing “content unavailable” errors to some users who were using ad blockers.