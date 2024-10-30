iQOO 13 goes official with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite: Know specifications

China’s iQOO has launched its flagship iQOO 13 smartphone, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, in its home country. iQOO continues its partnership with BMW Motorsports, featuring its logo on the Legendary Edition variant of the iQOO 13 smartphone. The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will soon launch in India and it will be available exclusively on the e-commerce platform Amazon India and its official website.

iQOO 13: Details

The iQOO 13 features a design similar to last year’s iQOO 12, with an identical camera bump and a flat-style display. Notable upgrades include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. Additionally, the company stated that the smartphone is equipped with a secondary chip, “Q2,” to enhance gaming performance.

The smartphone boasts a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3168x1440 and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It also includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. In terms of imaging, the smartphone features a 50MP primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP telephoto camera. iQOO claims that the smartphone offers up to 30x zoom, possibly achieved through digital cropping. The smartphone is equipped with a 6150mAh battery and supports 120W fast wired charging.

iQOO 13: Specifications