iQOO 15 with OriginOS 6 to launch on Nov 26: Where to watch, what to expect

iQOO is set to expand its portfolio in India with the launch of iQOO 15 on November 26. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key specifications of the upcoming smartphone on its website. The iQOO 15 will sport a 6.85-inch Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display, and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and a 7,000mAh battery. It will run an Android 16-based OriginOS 6 interface.

iQOO 15 launch: When and how to watch

Date: November 26

Time: 12:00 PM

How to watch: The launch event will be livestreamed on iQOO India’s YouTube channel

Alternatively, readers can watch the launch event live through the video embedded at the end of this article.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Ace 6T could be the 15R in India: Specifications, colours, and more iQOO 15: What to expect The iQOO 15 will feature a 6.85-inch Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display of a 144Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits peak brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM), and Dolby Vision support. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, paired with either 12GB or 16GB RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB. It will boast iQOO Supercomputing chip Q3 to enhance gaming performance. The phone will run Android 16-based OriginOS 6. For photography, the iQOO 15’s rear setup will include a 50MP (Sony IMX921) main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP (Sony IMX882) periscope camera. On the front, the iQOO 15 will sport a 32MP camera. The iQOO 15 will be powered by a 7000mAh battery with support for 100W FlashCharge and 40W wireless charging. iQOO said it will deliver up to five years of software updates and seven years of security updates for the phone.