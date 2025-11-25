Home / Technology / Tech News / NCLAT allows WhatsApp, Meta to redact confidential material from judgement

NCLAT allows WhatsApp, Meta to redact confidential material from judgement

WhatsApp, through its lawyer, had sought redaction of confidential material on pages 194 to 196 of the judgment

WhatsApp
Image: Bloomberg
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 8:35 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday allowed WhatsApp and Meta’s request to redact confidential commercial information from the appellate tribunal's November 4 judgment.
 
A Bench comprising chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and technical member Arun Baroka directed that specific portions of the judgment identified as confidential and highlighted in the parties' submissions be removed from the publicly-available version and certified copies. And, no inspection of the redacted portions will be permitted.
 
WhatsApp, through its lawyer, had sought redaction of confidential material on pages 194-196 of the judgment. Similarly, Meta had sought redaction of confidential content on pages 200-202, clarifying that only specific segments within identified paragraphs required removal.
 
The appellate tribunal had in November set aside the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI’s) direction barring Meta and WhatsApp from sharing user data with other Meta group entities for advertising purposes for five years.
 
The tribunal, however, upheld the ₹213.14 crore penalty and other directions issued by the CCI.
 
Recording submissions from counsel for the CCI, the Bench noted that the commission had no objection to the request.
 
It ordered that the designated material be removed from the judgment uploaded on the tribunal's website and excluded from all certified copies.
 
Last week, CCI had approached NCLAT seeking clarity on the November 4 ruling. It had overturned the CCI’s directive barring Meta and WhatsApp from sharing user data with other Meta group companies for advertising purposes for five years.
 
In its application, the CCI has asked the appellate tribunal to clarify whether the privacy safeguards the judgment emphasised for non-advertising data sharing should also apply to data used for advertising.
 
This is given the ruling’s focus on user consent and privacy. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OpenAI launches shopping research feature to power product discovery

Tech Wrap Nov 25: Oakley Meta HSTN glasses, OnePlus 15R, ChatGPT Shopping

WhatsApp reportedly brings multi-account support to iOS after Android debut

OpenAI now prototyping its first AI device, launch in 'less than 2 years'

Microsoft tests faster File Explorer launch on Windows with background load

Topics :NCLATwhatsappMetaverseFacebook

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story