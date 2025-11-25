OnePlus Ace 6T could be the 15R in India: Specifications, colours, and more

OnePlus has unveiled its new Ace 6T smartphone in China, featuring Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. According to a report by GSMArena, the OnePlus Ace 6T also packs an 8,000mAh battery — notably larger than the 7,300mAh unit inside the flagship OnePlus 15. Similar to the OnePlus 15, the Ace 6T also offers a 165Hz OLED display.
The OnePlus Ace 6T is expected to launch in India as the OnePlus 15R on December 17, alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2. The 15R is likely to retain most hardware from the Ace 6T, including a dual rear camera setup and a flat metal frame design.
OnePlus Ace 6T: Details
As per the report, the OnePlus Ace 6T is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. While Qualcomm has yet to detail this chip officially, it is expected to sit just below the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 that drives the OnePlus 15.
The smartphone is said to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution, offering up to a 165Hz refresh rate. It also includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for faster authentication. For cameras, the Ace 6T reportedly features a dual setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.
The report adds that the Ace 6T carries an 8,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast wired charging. It is also said to include multiple durability ratings — IP68, IP69, and IP69K — for enhanced resistance to dust and water.
Offered in black, green, and purple colours, the OnePlus Ace 6T reportedly uses a micro-arc oxidation finish on the metal frame, similar to the OnePlus 15.
OnePlus Ace 6T: Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
- Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 8000mAh
- Charging: 100W wired charging
- Durability: IP68, IP69, IP69K
- Colours: Black, Green and Purple