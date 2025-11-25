Tech Wrap Nov 25: Oakley Meta HSTN glasses, OnePlus 15R, ChatGPT Shopping

Meta has announced that the Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses will be available in India starting December 1. First launched globally in June, these smart glasses are built for athletes and users who prefer durable eyewear. The Oakley Meta HSTN model brings a significant battery improvement compared to the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 glasses, offering up to eight hours of continuous use plus an extra 48 hours through the charging case. The glasses also come with Meta’s AI assistant and support 3K video recording.

OnePlus 15R, Pad Go 2 set to launch in India on December 17 OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 15R smartphone will launch in India on December 17, alongside the second-generation OnePlus Pad Go 2. Similar to the recent OnePlus 15 series, both devices will go on sale immediately after launch. OnePlus has already revealed several details about the OnePlus 15R, including its design and durability features. OpenAI's ChatGPT now offers Shopping Research OpenAI has introduced a Shopping Research feature in ChatGPT to help users make more complex buying decisions. The tool is designed for situations requiring deeper comparisons, additional context and clearer trade-offs. It gathers up-to-date information from sources and helps users evaluate options, understand pros and cons and consider different factors. In comparison, regular ChatGPT remains more suitable for quick checks such as verifying a price or confirming a particular feature.

YouTube Music 2025 Recap arrives with AI chat for personalised insights YouTube Music has reportedly begun rolling out its 2025 Recap, giving users an early look at their yearly listening patterns. As noted by 9to5Google, this year’s major addition is an AI-powered chat feature, ‘Ask anything about your 2025 listening experience,’ which lets users ask questions about their habits and receive personalised insights. While Spotify popularised year-end recaps with Wrapped, several platforms, including YouTube Music, have adopted similar formats over time. Anthropic rolls out Claude Opus 4.5 and new Claude Code desktop app Anthropic has launched Claude Opus 4.5, a new flagship AI model aimed at improving software development, reasoning and complex multi-step tasks. The model is available through the Claude apps, API and select cloud platforms. It will compete with models such as OpenAI’s GPT 5.1 and Google’s Gemini 3. Anthropic has also released the Claude Code desktop app for Windows, macOS and Windows (Arm 64).

OpenAI now prototyping its first AI device, launch in 'less than 2 years' OpenAI’s first consumer hardware device — being developed with former Apple design chief Jony Ive — has entered the prototyping stage. Speaking at Emerson Collective’s 2025 Demo Day, Ive said the device may arrive in “less than” two years, giving the clearest timeline so far for the much-anticipated AI hardware project. OnePlus Ace 6T could be the 15R in India: Specifications, colours OnePlus has launched its new Ace 6T smartphone in China, featuring Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. According to GSMArena, the OnePlus Ace 6T also includes an 8,000mAh battery — larger than the 7,300mAh unit powering the flagship OnePlus 15. Like the OnePlus 15, it also features a 165Hz OLED display.

WhatsApp reportedly brings multi-account support to iOS after Android debut WhatsApp is reportedly introducing multi-account support for iPhone users, allowing them to use two WhatsApp numbers in the same app, a capability Android users have had since 2023. According to WABetaInfo, the feature will make it easier for those who handle both work and personal numbers to switch accounts without signing out or depending on the WhatsApp Business app. The report added that each account keeps its own chat history, notifications, media preferences, privacy settings and backup data, ensuring that one profile does not affect the other. Microsoft tests faster File Explorer launch on Windows with background load

Microsoft is testing a new background preloading system for File Explorer in Windows 11 to reduce the delay users experience when opening the app. The improvement is being trialled in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.7271 across the Dev and Beta channels, with a broader rollout expected in early 2026. Google tests one-tap media transfers for Android Google has started rolling out an update to Google Play services that may allow users to switch devices for media playback with a single tap. In simpler terms, as users move between places, Google will automatically suggest switching media output devices, such as moving audio from earbuds to Bluetooth speakers. This feature is rolling out gradually, so not everyone will see it immediately.