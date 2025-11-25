Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech Wrap Nov 25: Oakley Meta HSTN glasses, OnePlus 15R, ChatGPT Shopping

Tech Wrap Nov 25: Oakley Meta HSTN glasses, OnePlus 15R, ChatGPT Shopping

Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses sale starts Dec 1. OnePlus 15R launching Dec 17. ChatGPT Shopping Research tool. YouTube Music releases 2025 Recap. Anthropic Claude Opus 4.5. OpenAI hardware prototype

Tech Wrap November 25
Tech Wrap November 25
BS Tech New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses go on sale in India from Dec 1: Price, features
 
Meta has announced that the Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses will be available in India starting December 1. First launched globally in June, these smart glasses are built for athletes and users who prefer durable eyewear. The Oakley Meta HSTN model brings a significant battery improvement compared to the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 glasses, offering up to eight hours of continuous use plus an extra 48 hours through the charging case. The glasses also come with Meta’s AI assistant and support 3K video recording.
   
OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 15R smartphone will launch in India on December 17, alongside the second-generation OnePlus Pad Go 2. Similar to the recent OnePlus 15 series, both devices will go on sale immediately after launch. OnePlus has already revealed several details about the OnePlus 15R, including its design and durability features.
   
OpenAI has introduced a Shopping Research feature in ChatGPT to help users make more complex buying decisions. The tool is designed for situations requiring deeper comparisons, additional context and clearer trade-offs. It gathers up-to-date information from sources and helps users evaluate options, understand pros and cons and consider different factors. In comparison, regular ChatGPT remains more suitable for quick checks such as verifying a price or confirming a particular feature.
 
 
YouTube Music has reportedly begun rolling out its 2025 Recap, giving users an early look at their yearly listening patterns. As noted by 9to5Google, this year’s major addition is an AI-powered chat feature, ‘Ask anything about your 2025 listening experience,’ which lets users ask questions about their habits and receive personalised insights. While Spotify popularised year-end recaps with Wrapped, several platforms, including YouTube Music, have adopted similar formats over time.
   
Anthropic has launched Claude Opus 4.5, a new flagship AI model aimed at improving software development, reasoning and complex multi-step tasks. The model is available through the Claude apps, API and select cloud platforms. It will compete with models such as OpenAI’s GPT 5.1 and Google’s Gemini 3. Anthropic has also released the Claude Code desktop app for Windows, macOS and Windows (Arm 64).
   
OpenAI’s first consumer hardware device — being developed with former Apple design chief Jony Ive — has entered the prototyping stage. Speaking at Emerson Collective’s 2025 Demo Day, Ive said the device may arrive in “less than” two years, giving the clearest timeline so far for the much-anticipated AI hardware project.
   
OnePlus has launched its new Ace 6T smartphone in China, featuring Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. According to GSMArena, the OnePlus Ace 6T also includes an 8,000mAh battery — larger than the 7,300mAh unit powering the flagship OnePlus 15. Like the OnePlus 15, it also features a 165Hz OLED display.
   
WhatsApp is reportedly introducing multi-account support for iPhone users, allowing them to use two WhatsApp numbers in the same app, a capability Android users have had since 2023. According to WABetaInfo, the feature will make it easier for those who handle both work and personal numbers to switch accounts without signing out or depending on the WhatsApp Business app. The report added that each account keeps its own chat history, notifications, media preferences, privacy settings and backup data, ensuring that one profile does not affect the other.
 
 
Microsoft is testing a new background preloading system for File Explorer in Windows 11 to reduce the delay users experience when opening the app. The improvement is being trialled in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.7271 across the Dev and Beta channels, with a broader rollout expected in early 2026.
   
Google has started rolling out an update to Google Play services that may allow users to switch devices for media playback with a single tap. In simpler terms, as users move between places, Google will automatically suggest switching media output devices, such as moving audio from earbuds to Bluetooth speakers. This feature is rolling out gradually, so not everyone will see it immediately.
   
Alphabet, Google’s parent company, is nearing a valuation of $4 trillion, marking a major milestone. According to Reuters, Alphabet’s market value reached about $3.82 trillion this week, bringing it close to joining the small group of companies that have crossed the $4 trillion mark.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WhatsApp reportedly brings multi-account support to iOS after Android debut

OpenAI now prototyping its first AI device, launch in 'less than 2 years'

Microsoft tests faster File Explorer launch on Windows with background load

YouTube Music 2025 Recap arrives with AI chat for personalised insights

Google tests one-tap media transfers for Android: What is it, how it works

Topics :Technology NewswhatsappOpenAIMicrosoftYouTube

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story