iQOO 15 to launch in November with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, OriginOS 6

iQOO has confirmed the November launch of its next-generation flagship in India. According to the Chinese smartphone brand, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and will run on the company’s Android 16-powered OriginOS 6, which was launched recently. The iQOO website in China confirms that the smartphone will pack a 7,000mAh battery.

iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya confirmed through his X (Twitter) account that the iQOO 15 will launch in India in November. He teased the upcoming flagship with the post, “A new chapter in flagship performance, coming soon!”

Beyond this, details about the iQOO 15 remain limited. The flagship smartphone is scheduled to launch in China on October 20, when more information about the device is expected to be revealed.

iQOO 15: What to expect According to iQOO, the Chinese variant of the iQOO 15 will feature a Q3 Gaming chip alongside the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. As per a report by The Mint, the new chip is expected to enhance gaming performance while enabling full-scenario ray tracing and improved frame stability. The smartphone will reportedly support 144fps gaming at 2K resolution and include an 8K vapor chamber Dome cooling system, which delivers 47 per cent better cooling than the iQOO 13. Vivo and iQOO have announced the rollout timeline for their Android 16-based OriginOS 6 update, which begins in early November. The first devices to receive the update include the iQOO 13. With the iQOO 15 also launching in November, its debut may align with the rollout of OriginOS 6. The new update marks the end of the FunTouch OS era, previously used in Vivo and iQOO phones in India, as OriginOS was earlier exclusive to China.

Display and design Reports suggest that the iQOO 15 could feature a 6.85-inch 2K LTPO display. The company has confirmed the use of the Samsung "Everest" display, which may offer a 144Hz refresh rate and 6,000 nits of peak brightness. The iQOO 15 is also expected to come with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and IP68/IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, similar to last year's model. Battery and charging The Chinese variant of the iQOO 15 has been confirmed with a 7,000mAh battery that supports 100W wired and possibly 50W wireless fast charging.