Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple prepares MacBook Pro with OLED touchscreen, punch-hole camera: Report

Apple prepares MacBook Pro with OLED touchscreen, punch-hole camera: Report

Reportedly, Apple's first touch-screen MacBook Pro could arrive by 2026-27, featuring an OLED display, M6 chip, thinner frame, and a punch-hole camera replacing the notch

Apple MacBook Air with M4 in Sky Blue colour
Apple MacBook Air
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple is reportedly working on next-generation MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen, which will likely mark a major shift from the company’s long-standing position against touch-enabled Macs. According to Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter, Apple plans to debut a redesigned MacBook Pro with a touch display by late 2026 or early 2027.
 
As per the report, the upcoming models, internally code-named K114 and K116, are expected to feature thinner and lighter frames and will run on Apple’s next-generation M6 chip series. This move signals a notable change for Apple, which has resisted adding touch functionality to Macs since co-founder Steve Jobs dismissed the idea over a decade ago, arguing that touch screens on laptops were ergonomically impractical. 
Apple has reportedly spent years refining its approach to ensure that the touchscreen experience on Mac feels natural and seamless, rather than a simple adaptation of existing designs.
 
As reported by Bloomberg earlier, Apple’s development of a touchscreen MacBook Pro has been in the works for some time. The said MacBook Pro models will adopt OLED display technology, the same display standard currently used in iPhones and iPad Pro.
 
While Apple has not officially confirmed any details, any such move will represent a significant evolution in the Mac’s design philosophy, one that blends the best of its laptop and tablet ecosystems. If the plans stay on track, Apple users could finally see the long-awaited touchscreen MacBook Pro hitting the market within the next two years.
 
Bloomberg has reported that the upcoming touchscreen MacBook Pro will still feature a full keyboard and trackpad, similar to models from Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and Microsoft. This ensures users can use traditional controls without relying solely on touch. This will be similar in concept to the Dynamic Island on the iPhone. 
 
The OLED touchscreen will not be the only thing new on the upcoming MacBook Pro. According to Bloomberg, Apple will also drop the display “notch” for a hole-punch design for the camera, resembling the iPhone’s Dynamic Island layout.
 
Apple’s current MacBook Pro design has been in place since 2021, though the company recently refreshed the 14-inch base model with the M5 chip. According to Bloomberg, Apple plans to release M5 Pro and M5 Max variants in early 2026, keeping the same overall design. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OPPO Find X9 series coming to India, global launch set for October 28

Meta to retire Messenger app for Windows, Mac on December 15: Details here

OriginOS 6 set to arrive on these Vivo, iQOO smartphones from November 2025

Perplexity CEO warns iPhone users to avoid installing Comet from App Store

OnePlus releases Android 16-based OxygenOS 16: What's new, eligible devices

Topics :Tech NewsApple MacBook ProApple Bloomberg

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story