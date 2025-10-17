Apple prepares MacBook Pro with OLED touchscreen, punch-hole camera: Report

Apple is reportedly working on next-generation MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen, which will likely mark a major shift from the company’s long-standing position against touch-enabled Macs. According to Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter, Apple plans to debut a redesigned MacBook Pro with a touch display by late 2026 or early 2027.

As per the report, the upcoming models, internally code-named K114 and K116, are expected to feature thinner and lighter frames and will run on Apple’s next-generation M6 chip series. This move signals a notable change for Apple, which has resisted adding touch functionality to Macs since co-founder Steve Jobs dismissed the idea over a decade ago, arguing that touch screens on laptops were ergonomically impractical.

Apple has reportedly spent years refining its approach to ensure that the touchscreen experience on Mac feels natural and seamless, rather than a simple adaptation of existing designs. As reported by Bloomberg earlier, Apple's development of a touchscreen MacBook Pro has been in the works for some time. The said MacBook Pro models will adopt OLED display technology, the same display standard currently used in iPhones and iPad Pro. While Apple has not officially confirmed any details, any such move will represent a significant evolution in the Mac's design philosophy, one that blends the best of its laptop and tablet ecosystems. If the plans stay on track, Apple users could finally see the long-awaited touchscreen MacBook Pro hitting the market within the next two years.

Bloomberg has reported that the upcoming touchscreen MacBook Pro will still feature a full keyboard and trackpad, similar to models from Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and Microsoft. This ensures users can use traditional controls without relying solely on touch. This will be similar in concept to the Dynamic Island on the iPhone. The OLED touchscreen will not be the only thing new on the upcoming MacBook Pro. According to Bloomberg, Apple will also drop the display "notch" for a hole-punch design for the camera, resembling the iPhone's Dynamic Island layout.