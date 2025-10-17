OPPO Find X9 series coming to India, global launch set for October 28

OPPO launched the Find X9 series, comprising the Find X9 and X9 Pro, in China on October 16. Soon after, the Chinese smartphone brand confirmed its flagship smartphone series’ global launch for October 28. Now, the company has confirmed the India launch, too, without specifying the date. However, at the India Mobile Congress 2025 earlier this month, the company shared that the Find X9 series will launch in India in November.

OPPO Find X9 Pro: What to expect

The OPPO Find X9 Pro will sport a 6.78-inch display flanked by 1.15mm symmetrical bezels on all four sides. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip. OPPO confirmed that the Find X9 Pro will feature a Hasselblad Master Camera System, powered by the LUMO Image Engine, OPPO’s in-house computational photography solution. Akin to its Chinese counterpart, the Indian variant will also sport a 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto camera on the back. OPPO has claimed that this telephoto camera will deliver unparalleled detail and clarity in zoom shots.

Apart from the telephoto lens, not much has been revealed about the rear camera of the Find X9 Pro’s Indian variant. For context, the Chinese variant boasts a 50MP wide-angle camera, paired with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and 200MP telephoto camera on the back. As for the front camera, the Find X9 Pro in China sports a 50MP front camera. For videography, OPPO has stated that the Find X9 Pro will support recording at up to 4K 120fps in Dolby Vision. It will boast LOG recording with ACES support. The OPPO Find X9 Pro will be powered by a 7,500mAh silicon carbon battery, which it claims deliver up to two days of battery life upon average usage. The OPPO Find X9 Pro will run Android 16-based ColorOS 16 interface and the company has confirmed that the phone will arrive in India in two colour options: Silk White and Titanium Charcoal.

ALSO READ: OnePlus releases Android 16-based OxygenOS 16: What's new, eligible devices OPPO Find X9 Pro: Confirmed specifications for India Display: 6.78-inch, 1.15mm bezels

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500

OS: ColorOS 16

Rear camera: 200MP telephoto

Battery: 7500mAh OPPO Find X9: What to expect The OPPO Find X9 sports a compact 6.59-inch screen, surrounded by 1.15mm bezels from all sides. Akin to the Pro model, the Find X9 will also boast a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and Hasselblad Master Camera System powered by the LUMO Image Engine. The OPPO Find X9 will also support recording at up to 4K 120fps in Dolby Vision and LOG recording with ACES support. Apart from that, OPPO has not revealed any more details or the specifications for the camera of the upcoming Indian version of Find X9. However, the Find X9 in China sports a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, the Chinese version features a 32MP front camera.