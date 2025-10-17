Gemini Nano Banana trend: Best AI photo prompts to try this Diwali

The five-day celebration of Diwali, the festival of lights, will be observed from October 18 to October 22. As homes light up with diyas, lanterns, and vibrant decorations, and families gather for festive parties and get-togethers, capturing those perfect Diwali moments becomes even more special. This year, you can take your festive photography a step further by blending technology, creativity, and tradition to craft stunning visuals that truly shine.

With the rise of AI-powered tools like Gemini Nano Banana, you can now turn simple snapshots into artistic masterpieces. Instead of the usual selfies or group pictures, create cinematic portraits that look straight out of a Bollywood dream sequence, complete with glowing diyas, swirling fireworks, and rich festive hues.

Whether you want a royal traditional backdrop, a majestic temple setting, or a vibrant cityscape sparkling with lights, AI image generators can bring your imagination to life with just a few clicks. It's the perfect way to showcase your festive spirit online and maybe even go viral this Diwali. Top 5 AI Prompts to Generate Festive Diwali 2025 Portraits The Modern day The prompt is to organise a vibrant gathering of friends to celebrate Diwali in the vicinity of India Gate. To convey the thrill of a citywide celebration, combine traditional and modern attire, add lanterns and rangoli, and light up the sky with fireworks.

The Designer Look The Prompt is to "create a realistic portrait in the manner of Manish Malhotra's designs, featuring a sophisticated woman wearing golden-embroidered clothing and holding a blazing diya on a balcony decked out with lanterns and rangoli." For a festive finale, use cinematic lighting and delicate fireworks in the sky. With the Temple The prompt is to "create a couple standing in front of a gorgeously illuminated temple, clothed in rich crimson and gold clothing." Decorate them with marigold garlands, diyas, and subdued pyrotechnics. Take pictures of their happy faces and organic hair and clothing movements.