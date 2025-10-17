Copilot Vision on all Windows 11 PCs
- Full desktop and app sharing: Copilot can analyse content, provide insights, answer questions, and coach users through tasks aloud. It can give tips for creative projects, improve resumes, or guide users while navigating games.
- Highlights: Users can ask Copilot “show me how” for a specific task, and it will highlight exactly where to click within the app. This can be used for photo editing, improving lighting, or checking travel itineraries.
- Full app context in Microsoft Office: Microsoft said that when Word, Excel, or PowerPoint files are shared, Copilot can see beyond what’s on the screen. For instance, it can review a full PowerPoint deck without requiring users to flip through slides manually.
- Text-in, Text-out (coming soon for Windows Insiders): Vision will support text-based interaction, allowing users to converse via chat instead of voice. Previously, guidance was only offered aloud.
Copilot Voice on all Windows 11 PCs
- Making the AI assistant work for you: Users can engage with Copilot via voice for dictation, note-taking, transcriptions, searches, and accessibility features like Voice Access and Voice Typing.
- Wake and goodbye commands: The assistant can be started with “Hey, Copilot” and ended with “Goodbye,” the ‘X’ button, or automatically after inactivity. A chime confirms both the start and end of a session.
Other features being tested
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app