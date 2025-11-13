Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google updates Gemini Live to be more expressive and natural: What's new

Google updates Gemini Live to be more expressive and natural: What's new

Gemini Live update makes conversations sound more natural, expressive, and fun with new features like speed control, language practice, and playful accents

Gemini Live Update

Gemini Live Update

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has started rolling out a new update for the Gemini Live interface that enhances conversations to sound more natural and expressive. According to the Google blog, the update enhances how Gemini recognises tone, rhythm, and emotion in speech. It also introduces features that make interactions sound more human and engaging. Additionally, users can now control how fast Gemini responds, practise different languages, prepare for important conversations, generate different story ideas, and even ask it to change accents. The update is now rolling out on Android and iOS.

Gemini Live: What is new

Speed control: According to the Google blog, the improvement gives users control over how fast Gemini speaks. For example, a student studying business analytics can ask Gemini to explain a concept and then say “Okay, speed up” to get a quicker summary. The blog added that it also improves accessibility by allowing speech adjustments for better understanding.
 
 
Learning languages: The update helps users immerse themselves in a new language. As mentioned in the blog, Gemini can now quiz users or help them practise greetings in languages like Korean or Spanish. The blog mentioned, “This allows you to gain real-world speaking experience in a low-risk setting, helping you build confidence before you use your skills in real life.” 
 
Practice with Gemini: The update also focuses on preparation for important conversations. Users can now rehearse for job interviews or difficult conversations, while Gemini adapts its tone and responses to create a natural practice space.

Also Read

Google, Alphabet

Google sued for allegedly using Gemini AI to secretly track user data

'Ask' feature in YouTube

YouTube brings Gemini-powered Ask feature for PC, smartphone: How to use

Gemini-Powered Audio Overviews in Google Drive

Google Drive adds Gemini-powered Audio Overviews for summarising PDFs

Restore old photos using Google Gemini AI prompts

How to restore old photos using Google Gemini AI? Know easy prompts & more

Google Gemini's Nano Banana imaging tool

Google's Nano Banana 2 may get 4K output with Gemini 3.0: What to expect

 
Creative storytelling: According to the Google blog, users can ask Gemini to narrate stories from different perspectives and with expressive voices and accents. For example, you can now ask Gemini Live to narrate the Tragedy of Julius Caesar play from Julius Caesar’s point of view. Google also stated that this new level of dramatic storytelling makes learning and entertainment more immersive. 
 
Playful accents: Gemini now lets users try different accents during conversations. Google said users can try a cowboy or British accent to make chats or tasks more fun. This feature adds a bit of personality and makes talking to Gemini more enjoyable.
 

More From This Section

SanDisk said that the Extreme Fit is the world's smallest high-capacity USB-C flash drive, available with up to 1TB storage

Sandisk launches 'world's smallest' 1TB Type-C flash drive: Check details

BGMI 4.1 update

Krafton releases BGMI 4.1 update: Check new theme, modes, characters

GPT 5.1 and customisation options in ChatGPT

OpenAI updates ChatGPT with GPT 5.1 models, new personalities: What's new

Google's new 'Images' tab

Google app gets Pinterest-like 'Images' tab: Check what's new, availability

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15 India launch today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Topics : Artificial intelligence Tech News Gemini AI Google's AI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon