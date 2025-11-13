Home / Technology / Tech News / Google updates Gemini Live to be more expressive and natural: What's new

Google updates Gemini Live to be more expressive and natural: What's new

Gemini Live update makes conversations sound more natural, expressive, and fun with new features like speed control, language practice, and playful accents

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
Google
Google has started rolling out a new update for the Gemini Live interface that enhances conversations to sound more natural and expressive. According to the Google blog, the update enhances how Gemini recognises tone, rhythm, and emotion in speech. It also introduces features that make interactions sound more human and engaging. Additionally, users can now control how fast Gemini responds, practise different languages, prepare for important conversations, generate different story ideas, and even ask it to change accents. The update is now rolling out on Android and iOS.

Gemini Live: What is new

Speed control: According to the Google blog, the improvement gives users control over how fast Gemini speaks. For example, a student studying business analytics can ask Gemini to explain a concept and then say “Okay, speed up” to get a quicker summary. The blog added that it also improves accessibility by allowing speech adjustments for better understanding.
 
Learning languages: The update helps users immerse themselves in a new language. As mentioned in the blog, Gemini can now quiz users or help them practise greetings in languages like Korean or Spanish. The blog mentioned, “This allows you to gain real-world speaking experience in a low-risk setting, helping you build confidence before you use your skills in real life.” 
 
Practice with Gemini: The update also focuses on preparation for important conversations. Users can now rehearse for job interviews or difficult conversations, while Gemini adapts its tone and responses to create a natural practice space.
 
Creative storytelling: According to the Google blog, users can ask Gemini to narrate stories from different perspectives and with expressive voices and accents. For example, you can now ask Gemini Live to narrate the Tragedy of Julius Caesar play from Julius Caesar’s point of view. Google also stated that this new level of dramatic storytelling makes learning and entertainment more immersive. 
 
Playful accents: Gemini now lets users try different accents during conversations. Google said users can try a cowboy or British accent to make chats or tasks more fun. This feature adds a bit of personality and makes talking to Gemini more enjoyable.
 

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

