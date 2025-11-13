Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold may launch on December 5: What to expect

Samsung's first tri-fold smartphone may arrive on December 5, with an inward-folding design and dual-hinge display

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold showcased at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea (Source: Dailian)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to release its maiden tri-fold smartphone in the first week of December. According to a report by 9to5Google, citing South Korean news platform Chosun Daily, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold will launch on December 5. Akin to all of its flagship launches, the South Korean consumer electronics maker is expected to host a launch event for the Galaxy Z TriFold, too.
 
Notably, the smartphone was showcased recently at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Expected price, availability

According to Chosun Daily, the Galaxy Z TriFold may be priced at around $3,000 USD, which is roughly around Rs 2.66 lakhs. The regions in which the Galaxy Z TriFold will be launched remain unclear at the moment.
 
 
However, according to an earlier 9to5Google report, the smartphone appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification database with several regional model numbers, hinting at a wider global release. 

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: What to expect

During the APEC 2025 summit, Samsung offered the first real glimpse of its long-rumoured Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone. Two units were showcased — one completely unfolded and another fully open — revealing a three-part display connected by dual hinges. The device unfolds into a tablet-sized screen and folds inward on both sides, a design approach similar to Samsung’s earlier Flex G concept seen at CES 2022. When folded, it resembles a standard smartphone form factor with a flat outer surface. Unlike Huawei’s outward-folding Mate XT, Samsung’s inward-folding mechanism keeps the flexible screen protected when closed.
 
According to previous reports from SamMobile, the Galaxy Z TriFold could feature a 10-inch OLED display that folds into three sections, along with a 6.5-inch cover display for regular phone use. It is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor — the same chipset used in Samsung’s recent flagships — instead of the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
 
Patent filings also suggest a three-cell battery system, with one battery embedded in each folding segment to balance weight and maintain stable power output. Wireless and reverse wireless charging are also likely to be supported.
 
Camera specifications are expected to mirror the Galaxy S Ultra line, with a triple-lens setup led by a 200MP primary sensor, joined by an ultrawide and a telephoto lens capable of up to 100x digital zoom. 

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Expected specifications

  • External display: 6.5-inch
  • Internal display: 10-inch
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • Rear camera: 200MP primary + ultra-wide + telephoto
  • Unfolded thickness: 4.2mm
  • Folded thickness: “Around” 14mm
  • Battery: 5,600 mAh
  • OS: Android 16-based OneUI 8

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

