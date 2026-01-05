iQOO 15 Ultra may launch soon with gaming-focused hardware: What to expect

According to a report by GizmoChina, the iQOO 15 Ultra is being developed with a niche audience in mind, particularly gamers, content creators, and esports-focused users. The device is expected to include hardware gaming features such as shoulder trigger buttons and an in-built active cooling fan system to optimise thermals during extended sessions.

The phone is said to share much of its hardware with the standard iQOO 15. This could include a 6.85-inch flat LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded under the screen. However, as per a report by Gadgets 360, the display may support up to a 165Hz refresh rate, which is also seen on the OnePlus 15.

Powering the device could be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with a 7,000mAh battery supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. For photography, the iQOO 15 Ultra is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, each using a 50MP sensor, reported GizmoChina. It may run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and is also likely to carry IP68/IP69 certification for dust and water resistance. Further details about the smartphone may surface as the launch date nears.