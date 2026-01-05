OPPO Reno 15 series to be launched in India on January 8: What to expect

OPPO is set to launch the Reno 15 series in India on January 8. The lineup will include three models: Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini. Ahead of the launch, OPPO has shared several details about the upcoming smartphones, including display, camera and AI features. However, details about the processor and battery are yet to be officially confirmed. Here’s everything we know so far about the Reno 15 series.

OPPO Reno 15 series: What to expect

The company has confirmed that the Reno 15 series will introduce a new HoloFusion technology, which will create a three-dimensional effect on the single-piece glass back of the phone. According to the company, a square-ring composition around the camera module will produce a soft halo-like glow when light hits the surface at a certain angle.

The Reno 15 series smartphones will feature OPPO’s all-rounder Armour Body design. The series will come with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. OPPO also said the phones will include a platinum-coated USB port that will be corrosion-resistant. The company said the OPPO Reno 15 series will get AI Editor 3.0 with features like AI Portrait Glow and AI Motion Photo Slow-Mo. It will also include a Pop-Out feature that will let users combine photos or motion shots to make subjects appear outside the frame. According to a report by The Economic Times, the OPPO Reno 15 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. Meanwhile, the Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini are said to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor. In terms of battery, the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro are likely to pack a 6,500mAh battery, while the Reno 15 Pro Mini is expected to come with a 6,200mAh battery.

OPPO Reno 15 The OPPO Reno 15 will come with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera that will support up to 3.5x zoom. It will also feature a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone will include several AI-based camera features such as AI Portrait Glow, AI Motion Photo Eraser, and AI Motion. OPPO said the Reno 15 will get Video Editing 2.0, offering on-device tools like trimming, speed control, transitions, and beat-based edits. It will also support high frame rate HDR videos and motion photos. The Reno 15 will feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 93.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The display will support an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and could reach up to 1,200 nits of brightness in suitable conditions.

The phone will be available in Glacier White, Twilight Blue and Aurora Blue colour options. All variants will weigh 197g. The Twilight Blue and Glacier White variants will measure 7.77mm in thickness, while the Aurora Blue version will be slightly thicker at 7.89mm. OPPO Reno 15 Pro The OPPO Reno 15 Pro will feature a 200MP main camera, along with a 50MP telephoto lens that will support 3.5x zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide camera offering a 100-degree field of view. Both the main and telephoto cameras will support optical image stabilisation (OIS). For video recording, the smartphone will support 4K HDR video at up to 60fps across the front, main, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras.

The phone will also include features such as Dual-View Video, which allows users to record using the front and rear cameras at the same time with split-screen options. It will also offer a Multi-Output Capture feature, which lets users take photos or motion shots while recording a video, without stopping the recording. The Reno 15 Pro will feature 1.15mm bezels and a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The screen is said to reach a peak brightness of 3,600 nits and offer a 95.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on top. The phone will be available in Liquid Gold and Cocoa Brown colour options and is said to measure 7.65mm in thickness while weighing around 205g.

The OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini will sport a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,600 nits. The smartphone will feature 1.6mm bezels, offering a 93.35 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The display will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and AGC DT-STAR D+ for protection. The Reno 15 Pro Mini is said to weigh around 187g and measure 7.99mm in thickness. The Reno 15 Pro Mini will come in Cocoa Brown and Glacier White finishes with a three-dimensional ribbon pattern at the back.

OPPO Reno 15: Expected specifications Display: 6.32-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

Rear Camera: 50MPmain + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto with OIS

Front Camera: 50MP

Battery: 6500mAh

Charging: Up to 80W

OS: ColorOS 16 (Android)

Weight: Around 197 g

Protection: IP66/68/69

Thickness: 7.77mm (Twilight Blue and Glacier White) and 7.89mm (Aurora Blue) OPPO Reno 15 Pro: Expected specifications Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3,600 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450

Rear camera: 200MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto with OIS

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 6,500mAh

Charging: 80W wired fast charging

OS: ColorOS 16 based on Android

Thickness: 7.65mm

Weight: Around 205g

Protection: IP66/68/69 OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini: Expected specifications