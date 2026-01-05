Realme 16 Pro series, Pad 3, Buds Air 8 to launch on Jan 6: What to expect

Realme is set to launch the 16 Pro series in India on January 6. Alongside the smartphones in the series, the company has also confirmed the launch of the Realme Pad 3 and Realme Buds Air 8. Ahead of the launch, Realme has revealed key specifications of the upcoming devices. According to the company, both smartphones in the 16 Pro series will feature a 200MP LumaColor camera system. Realme also said the series is designed in collaboration with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, following its new “Urban Wild Design” approach. Here’s what to expect from Realme’s January 6 launch in India:

Realme 16 Pro series: Details According to Realme, the 16 Pro series will feature a slim, flat design with curved edges. It will sport a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 6,500 nits of peak brightness. The Realme 16 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset, while the 16 Pro Plus will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. Realme said that the 16 Pro series will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging support. Additionally, the smartphone will support bypass charging. The Realme 16 Pro series will come with IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.

Realme has confirmed that the 16 Pro smartphone will feature the same 200MP LumaColor camera as the 16 Pro Plus. Both smartphones will be equipped with the Samsung HP5 sensor, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 200MP digital zoom. The company said the cameras will also offer lossless zoom at 1x, 2x and 4x zoom levels. Additionally, the Realme 16 Pro series will offer several focal length modes for portraits (1x, 1.5x, 2x, 3.5x and 4x). For video, Realme said that the 16 Pro will support 4K HDR recording at both 1x and 2x zoom, with subject tracking via the MainTrack Algorithm. The smartphone will come with an AI Instant Clip feature for video creation, with templates for parties, travel and special occasions. The Realme 16 Pro will also get the company's Vibe Master Mode, which will offer 21 exclusive portrait tones and feature the upgraded AI Edit Genie.

The Realme 16 Pro will run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. Alongside this, the device will include the company’s NEXT AI suite, which features tools such as AI Framing Master, AI Recording and Google Gemini integration. The company said the Realme 16 Pro will come in three colour options: Master Gold, Pebble Grey and Orchid Purple. Meanwhile, the 16 Pro Plus will come in two colours: Master Gold and Master Grey. Realme 16 Pro Plus: Expected specifications Display: 6.8-inch 1.5K OLED with 144Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits of peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

Rear camera: 200MP main (Samsung HP5 sensor) + 50MP telephoto

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 80W

Software: Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16

Protection: IP66, IP68, IP69

Colours: Master Gold, Master Grey, Camellia Pink

Realme 16 Pro: Expected specifications Display: 6.78-inch

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max

Rear camera: 200MP

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 80W

Software: Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16

Protection: IP66, IP68, IP69

Colours: Master Gold, Pebble Grey, Orchid Purple Realme Pad 3: What to expect Alongside the Realme 16 Pro series, the company has announced the launch of the Pad 3 tablet on January 6. According to the company, the Realme Pad 3 5G is designed for students and aims to support daily study routines with a form factor intended for portability and extended usage periods. The Realme Pad 3 will come with a 12,200mAh battery. The company said the tablet focuses on AI-based learning tools aimed at assisting students with note-taking, concept understanding and study organisation.

As per a previous report, the device is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G chipset. The Realme Pad 3 is expected to feature a "ReadFit" display with a 7:5 aspect ratio and 2.8K resolution. According to FoneArena, the ReadFit display is designed to mirror the proportions of a standard book or A4 paper, offering a more natural reading experience than conventional 16:9 tablets. Additionally, the tablet is said to come with Realme UI 7 and feature a set of AI-based document tools aimed at supporting study-related tasks, such as organising study materials, assisting with concept understanding and simplifying note-taking.

Realme Pad 3: Expected specifications Display: 2.8K resolution, 7:5 aspect ratio

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max

Connectivity: 5G

Battery: 12,200mAh

Software: Realme UI 7

Thickness: 6.6mm Realme Buds Air 8: What to expect Realme said that the Buds Air 8 feature a design developed in collaboration with industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa. Based on teaser images, the earbuds will be available in three colour variants: Master Gold, Master Grey and Master Purple. Realme claims that the Buds Air 8 will deliver up to 58 hours of playback. They will come with an IP55 rating for resistance against dust and water. According to Realme, the Buds Air 8 will include the following features: