iQOO 15R with dual-camera, OriginOS, flat-frame design unveiled: Details

iQOO 15R is coming soon, confirmed the Chinese smartphone brand on January 20. Alongside, it has shared a glimpse of the upcoming phone in a checkered grey design, and confirmation of OriginOS

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 3:58 PM IST
iQOO 15R will be launched in India soon, announced the Chinese smartphone brand on January 20. Its India CEO, Nipun Marya, has shared a glimpse of the upcoming smartphone in a light-and-dark grey checkered design on X (formerly Twitter). This is going to be the first ‘R’ model in the iQOO flagship line, which is spearheaded by the iQOO 15 – launched in India on November 26, 2025. Based on the image posted on X, the iQOO 15R will feature a dual-camera setup on the back, contrary to the triple-camera setup that the iQOO 15 had.

iQOO 15R: What to expect

The teaser hints at a square, floating-style camera island with rounded corners, closely resembling the design used on the flagship iQOO 15, while the LED flash sits separately outside the module. The rear panel carries a dual-tone, checkered finish and is shown in a grey colour variant.
 
The phone appears to feature flat-frame design, with the power and volume keys located on the right side of the frame. The teaser also reveals that the iQOO 15R will be powered by OriginOS, the interface introduced alongside the iQOO 15. It is expected to run OriginOS 6, based on Android 16.
 
According to an Economic Times report, the iQOO 15R could be a rebranded version of the iQOO Z11 Turbo, which was launched in China on January 15. If that holds to be true, the iQOO 15R will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and sport a 6.59-inch AMOLED display of up to 144Hz refresh rate. It will sport a 200MP main camera, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 32MP camera on the front.

iQOO Z11 Turbo: Specifications

  • Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
  • RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS4.1
  • OS: OriginOS 6
  • Rear camera: 200MP + 8MP
  • Front: 32MP
  • Battery: 7600mAh
  • Charging: 100W super-fast flash wired charging
  • Weight: 202g
  • Thickness: 7.9mm
 
First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

