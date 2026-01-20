ASUS is turning to AI devices and ending Zenfone, ROG Phone lines: Report

ASUS is reportedly stepping away from the smartphone business as it redirects its attention towards artificial intelligence-driven products. According to a report by Taiwanese technology publication Inside, ASUS chairman Jonney Shih said the company will stop launching new mobile phones and reallocate its research and development efforts towards commercial PCs and physical AI products, including robots, robotics systems and AI glasses. The move signals a strategic shift away from smartphones in favour of what the company views as the next phase of computing.

Why ASUS is moving towards AI devices

As per the report, Shih highlighted that ASUS recorded total revenue of NT$738.91 billion (around Rs 2,124.95 billion) last year, marking a year-on-year growth of 26.1 per cent. He attributed a significant part of this growth to the company’s early and proactive investments in AI.

Shih urged employees to adopt the concept of Ubiquitous AI, which focuses on embedding artificial intelligence into everyday devices and environments to deliver context-aware and personalised experiences without heavy reliance on cloud computing. Shih added that the future will be shaped by artificial brains capable of self-learning, and said ASUS must push AI-driven innovation across both product development and internal operations. At CES 2026, ASUS did not showcase any smartphone, but focused on AI-powered PCs and extended reality products, including the gaming glasses developed in partnership with XReal.

ROG XReal R1 glasses reflect ASUS’s AI-first strategy The wearable display is positioned as a plug-and-play alternative to traditional monitors, designed for use with PCs, gaming consoles, and the ROG Ally handheld. ASUS has said the glasses are aimed at delivering smooth visuals, low latency, and broad device compatibility, with a focus on gaming and immersive use cases. The ROG XReal R1 uses a micro-OLED display to project a large virtual screen, which can appear as big as 171 inches. It supports refresh rates of up to 240Hz and features low motion-to-photon latency to minimise blur during gameplay. The glasses support spatial tracking, allowing the virtual screen to remain fixed in space or move with the user’s head. They can connect directly to the ROG Ally via USB-C, while PCs and consoles require an external dock with HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. Additional features include electrochromic lenses with adjustable transparency, Sound by Bose audio, and support for high-resolution video input. ASUS has not yet announced a release timeline for the device.

What this strategy shift means for Zenfone and ROG Phone users According to the report, Shih said that ASUS will no longer add new mobile phone models in the future while also stating that the company will continue to support existing smartphone users. This suggests that ASUS has paused its smartphone plans indefinitely, though it has not completely ruled out the possibility of returning to the segment at some point. ASUS currently has two smartphone lineups, Zenfone and ROG Phone. The Zenfone series is not sold in India due to a 2019 Delhi High Court order restricting ASUS from using the 'Zen' branding, following a trademark dispute with Telecare Network. In India, ASUS has focused on the ROG Phone line.