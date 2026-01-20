Samsung not giving up on Bixby after all; plans revamp with One UI 8.5

Samsung has announced a major revamp of its digital assistant Bixby, confirming that it is not abandoning the assistant despite making Google’s Gemini the default on Galaxy phones last year. In a press release, the company said a new version of Bixby is entering beta testing as part of the One UI 8.5 update, which itself has been in beta since December 2025.

Bixby is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy S26 series, which is widely expected to launch in February 2026.

The announcement comes a year after Samsung partnered with Google at the Galaxy S25 launch in January 2025 to make Gemini the default assistant on Galaxy phones, pushing Bixby into a secondary role.

New Bixby in One UI 8.5: Details Samsung said the new version of Bixby is being redesigned as a “conversational device agent,” focused mainly on controlling phone settings and understanding natural language requests. Instead of using exact setting names, users will be able to describe what they want in plain language. Bixby will then figure out the intent and change the relevant settings. For example: Saying “I don’t want the screen to turn off while I’m looking at it” will enable the setting that keeps the screen on.

Asking “Why does my phone turn on in my pocket?” will surface options like accidental touch protection and allow users to enable it directly. Samsung said Bixby will also look at current device settings and suggest fixes, instead of only giving generic instructions.

Real-time web search via Perplexity: The new Bixby will also support live web search through a partnership with Perplexity. This means Bixby will be able to pull up-to-date information from the web and show results inside its own interface, instead of sending users to a browser. ALSO READ: Vivo X200T with Zeiss cameras launching in India on Jan 27: What to expect For example, users can ask things like: “Find hotels in Seoul with pools for kids,”

and Bixby will show web results directly in the assistant view. Samsung said this is meant to make Bixby more useful for general questions, not just device control.