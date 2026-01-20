Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 02:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo X200T with Zeiss cameras launching in India on Jan 27: What to expect

Vivo X200T with Zeiss cameras launching in India on Jan 27: What to expect

The Vivo X200T will debut on January 27 with a Dimensity 9400+ chip, Zeiss-co-engineered 50MP triple cameras, and Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box

Vivo X200T

Vivo X200T to launch in India on January 27

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced that it will launch its X200T smartphone in India on January 27. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several key specifications, including details of its Zeiss co-engineered cameras and the chipset powering it. Vivo has also confirmed that the X200T will run Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box, similar to the company’s latest flagship X300-series phones.

Vivo X200T launch details:

  • Date: January 27, 2026
  • Time: 12PM

Vivo X200T: What we know

Vivo has confirmed that the X200T will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip and will run Android 16-based OriginOS 6.
 
 
As for the cameras, Vivo said the X200T will feature an all-50MP camera system co-created with German optics brand Zeiss. A microsite on e-commerce platform Flipkart has revealed details of the rear camera setup.
The Vivo X200T will feature a 50MP primary camera using the Sony IMX921 sensor, with optical image stabilisation (OIS). This will be assisted by a 50MP ultra-wide camera with Samsung’s JN1 sensor and a 50MP telephoto camera with Sony’s IMX882 sensor. The phone will support up to 100x digital zoom and macro photography up to 20x zoom.
 
As per a previous report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo X200T is expected to sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to pack a 6,200mAh battery and support 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. The “all-50MP camera system” claim also suggests that the front-facing camera will be a 50MP sensor.

Vivo X200T: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • Rear camera: 50MP main (Sony IMX921) + 50MP ultra-wide (JN1) + 50MP periscope telephoto (Sony IMX882)
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6,200mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired, 40W wireless
  • OS: OriginOS 6 based on Android 16

More From This Section

Generating export file from Safari

Soon, Safari users may import browsing data straight into Chrome on iPhone

ASUS 8Z, ROG Phone 8 Pro

ASUS is turning to AI devices and ending Zenfone, ROG Phone lines: Report

Gemini Live Update

Google tests Thinking Mode, experimental AI tools for Gemini Live: Report

Tech Wrap Jan 19

Tech Wrap Jan 19: Lava Blaze Duo 3, Gemini's Answer now tool, WhatsApp web

Apple's digital assistant Siri

Delayed Apple Siri features could arrive with Gemini's help: What to expect

Topics : Vivo Chinese smartphones Flagship smartphones Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMicroplastics in Hot Coffee CupsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayTata Capital Q3 FY26 ResultsIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateBudget 2026Gold and Silver Rate Today