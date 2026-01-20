Vivo X200T with Zeiss cameras launching in India on Jan 27: What to expect

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced that it will launch its X200T smartphone in India on January 27. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several key specifications, including details of its Zeiss co-engineered cameras and the chipset powering it. Vivo has also confirmed that the X200T will run Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box, similar to the company’s latest flagship X300-series phones.

Vivo X200T launch details:

Date: January 27, 2026

Time: 12PM

Vivo X200T: What we know

Vivo has confirmed that the X200T will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip and will run Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

As for the cameras, Vivo said the X200T will feature an all-50MP camera system co-created with German optics brand Zeiss. A microsite on e-commerce platform Flipkart has revealed details of the rear camera setup.

The Vivo X200T will feature a 50MP primary camera using the Sony IMX921 sensor, with optical image stabilisation (OIS). This will be assisted by a 50MP ultra-wide camera with Samsung’s JN1 sensor and a 50MP telephoto camera with Sony’s IMX882 sensor. The phone will support up to 100x digital zoom and macro photography up to 20x zoom.

As per a previous report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo X200T is expected to sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to pack a 6,200mAh battery and support 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. The “all-50MP camera system” claim also suggests that the front-facing camera will be a 50MP sensor.

Vivo X200T: Expected specifications