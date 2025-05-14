Google renames 'Find My Device' to Find Hub, adds more features: What's new

Google announced the rebranding of “ Find My Device ” as “Find Hub” at the Android Show I/O Edition on May 13. Find My Device was initially introduced as an Android-based alternative to Apple’s Find My service in 2013. Now, as Find Hub, it will let users be able to keep track of not only their devices and accessories but also family and friends.

Google Find Hub: What is new

The first and foremost update coming with Find Hub is the support for ultra-wideband (UWB) for precise location tracking. Later this month, Android users will also be able to use ultra-wideband (UWB) technology to locate Motorola’s Moto tags. Google will also be adding support for satellite connectivity to allow users to be able to connect without cellular data. However, it will roll out later in 2025.

Find Hub will make keeping track of the location of friends and family easier. Users will have the option of sharing their location with others either for a limited period of time or indefinitely.

To make this functionality simple, Google has essentially divided the app into two sections, with the first letting users track their devices and the second letting them track their loved ones. The people you choose to share with will be able to see your real-time location on Find Hub's map.

Google is partnering with other companies like July and Mokobara to help users track their baggage efficiently. It is also partnering with Peak to offer easier tracking of skis. Google has also announced partnerships with airlines like Aer Lingus, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Iberia and Singapore Airlines, to make tracking luggage simpler.

As per the company, users will not just be able to track their luggage but also be able to share it with the said airlines so that they can track it faster. Notably, Apple’s Find My service has been integrated with over a dozen airlines, including India’s Air India. Google is expected to follow suits and build partnerships with other airlines as well.